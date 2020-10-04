Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: FIFA 21 Scores Later This Week

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Release Dates
Release Datesrelease schedulegame releasesPS4Xbox OneSwitchPCSteamKotakucore
2
Save
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: iFIFA 21/i Scores Later This Week
Screenshot: EA

Let’s get on the pitch and do a header into a goal or something like that... Anyway, FIFA 21 is out this week.

Advertisement

I don’t have a lot to say about FIFA 21 or soccer really, so instead, I’ll use this space to point out how many Switch games are released EVERY week. Look at Thursday down there. It’s wild. And odds are I’ve missed some games too! I don’t even know how you break through that as a smaller developer or publisher.

Beyond FIFA 21, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 5

  • Foregone | PS4, Switch
  • Throw Me In The River | PC
  • DroneGlitch | PC
  • Synth Swinger | PC
  • Zof | PC
  • Space Grunts | Switch

Tuesday, October 6

  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ministry of Broadcast | PS4, Xbox One
  • 9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders | Switch
  • Baldur’s Gate III | PC
  • Wall Ninja | PC
  • The Solitaire Conspiracy | PC, Mac
  • Democracy 4 | PC
  • Charterstone: Digital Edition | Switch
  • From Orbit | Switch

Wednesday, October 7

  • Area 86 | Xbox One
  • Skatemasta Techno | Xbox One
  • Virtual Cottage | PC
  • Shmubedi Boo | Switch

Thursday, October 8

  • I Am Dead | Switch, PC
  • Aery - Sky Castle | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Piofiore: Fated Memories | Switch
  • Falcon Age | Switch, PC
  • Ride 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Ikenfell | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • The Watchmaker | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Uncertain Light at the End | PC
  • Tacticool Champs | Switch
  • Filament | Switch
  • Ghost of a Tale | Switch
  • Neon Fusion | PC
  • The Summoner | PC
  • Ghost Beat | PC
  • Sasel RPG | PC
  • Cube Raiders | PC
  • Tiki Brawl | PC
  • Biomass | PC
  • AstroWings: Space War | Switch
  • Game Dev Tycoon | Switch
  • The Legend of Ninja | Switch
  • WarriOrb | Switch
  • Adventures of Chris | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Torn Tales: Rebound Edition | Switch
  • Flipon | Switch
  • The Ramen Sensei | Switch
  • Puddle Knights | Switch
  • Neighbors Back From Hell | Switch
  • Home: Postmortem Edition | Switch

Friday, October 9

  • Street Racer Underground | Xbox One, Switch
  • FIFA 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Survivalists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One
  • Smart Moves | Xbox One
  • Portability | PC
  • Swords and Sandals Crusader Redux | PC, Mac
  • Sunshine Manor: Prologue | PC, Mac
  • Murder by Moonlight: Call of the Wolf | PC
  • Conflict: Europe | PC
  • World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | PC
  • Reflection of Mine | Switch

Saturday, October 10

  • The Viking Way | PC
  • Kazakh Drive | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Sunday Comics: Important Things

Sea Of Thieves Streamers Quit The Game In Protest Against Rare’s Response To Toxicity

Bringing a Katana to a Gunfight

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

“Democracy 4"...

...I’m greatly intrigued, because I played Democracy 3 pretty heavily, but at the same time, I’m skeptical that those devs can make a game that doesn’t feel really same-y compared to what came before it (the first three Democracy games were basically incremental rather than revolutionary improvements that if you’d already played the one before, it wasn’t really worth getting the latest version.) Big Pharma played differently, but I don’t see how that gameplay style would work in a politics game.