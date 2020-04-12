The Week In Games: Fallout 76 Takes The Country Road To Steam

Screenshot : Bethesda

Fallout 76 is coming to Steam this week. And coming to all platforms is the big new update, Wastelanders, that adds human NPCs to irradiated West Virginia.

Over the last six months or so I’ve tried to play Fallout 76, but even with a new video card and more RAM in my PC, the game has some terrible performance issues. And the quests aren’t very exciting. But the world is cool to explore and I like the new creatures and weapons that 76 added into the Fallout universe. So hopefully some new NPCs and quests will help make this game better.

Beyond Fallout 76 Wastelanders, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 13

Digital Dungeon Tiles | PC

A Siren’s Call | PC

Slash Roll | PC

Bird Missions | PC

Marshmallow Tank | PC

Chesscake | PC

Farmtale | PC

Fire For Effect | PC

Super Astreus 2 | PC

Tuesday, April 14

Fallout 76: Wastelanders | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Path Of Giants | Switch

Boot Hill Bounties | Switch

X-OUT | PC

Impulse Control | PC

Selfless Heroes | PC

Heavenworld | PC

Probe | PC

City Destructor | PC

Receiver 2 | PC, Mac

Wednesday, April 15

Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries Of New York | Xbox One

Blind Men | Xbox One

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition

Doubles Hard | Switch

Hard Rock Pinball | PC

Circel Empire Rivals | PC

Jade Cicada | PC

Area 86 | PC, Mac

Super Bounce Ball | PC

Viking Heroes | PC

Thursday, April 16

Billion Road | Switch, PC

Save Your Nuts | Xbox One, Switch

Drug Dealer Simulator | PC

Kawaii Deathu Desu | Switch

AFL Evolution 2 | PS4

Double Dragon | PS4

Double Dragon II | PS4, Switch

Double Dragon III | PS4,

Renegade | PS4

River City Ransom | PS4

Spider Solitaire F | PS4

CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE | Switch

Galaxy Warfighter | Switch

Slain/Valfaris Big Sugar Bundle | Switch

Piczle Cross Adventure | Switch

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Switch

Finding Teddy 2: Definitive Edition | Switch

Later Daters | Switch

The Fox Awaits Me | Switch

Indie Gems Bundle - Nonograms Edition | Switch

ZHED | Switch

Super Pixel Racers | Switch

Sentinels Of Freedom | PC, Mac

Hellpoint | PC, Mac

Cartonfall: Fortress - Defend Cardboard Castle | PC

Friday, April 17

Cryogear | Xbox One, PC

Freakout: Calamity TV Show | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Blind Men | PS4, Switch

SiNKR | Xbox One

A Fold Apart | Switch

Hyper Jam | Switch

Rover Wars | Switch

Purrs In Heaven | Switch

Theme Park Simulator | Switch

BadLads | PC

Devious Dungeon 2 | PC

Super Forklift 3000 | PC

Dogs of Wallstreet | PC

No One Lives Under The Lighthouse | PC

Hero Of The Kingdom: The Lost Tales 1 | PC, Mac

Mushroom Cats 2 | PC

WWII Partisanen | PC, Mac

Saturday, April 18

Kick The Virus | PC

Ball of Doom | PC

VIY | PC

Sunday, April 19