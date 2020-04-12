The Week In Games: Fallout 76 Takes The Country Road To Steam

Fallout 76 is coming to Steam this week. And coming to all platforms is the big new update, Wastelanders, that adds human NPCs to irradiated West Virginia.
Over the last six months or so I’ve tried to play Fallout 76, but even with a new video card and more RAM in my PC, the game has some terrible performance issues. And the quests aren’t very exciting. But the world is cool to explore and I like the new creatures and weapons that 76 added into the Fallout universe. So hopefully some new NPCs and quests will help make this game better.
Beyond Fallout 76 Wastelanders, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, April 13
- Digital Dungeon Tiles | PC
- A Siren’s Call | PC
- Slash Roll | PC
- Bird Missions | PC
- Marshmallow Tank | PC
- Chesscake | PC
- Farmtale | PC
- Fire For Effect | PC
- Super Astreus 2 | PC
Tuesday, April 14
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Path Of Giants | Switch
- Boot Hill Bounties | Switch
- X-OUT | PC
- Impulse Control | PC
- Selfless Heroes | PC
- Heavenworld | PC
- Probe | PC
- City Destructor | PC
- Receiver 2 | PC, Mac
Wednesday, April 15
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries Of New York | Xbox One
- Blind Men | Xbox One
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition
- Doubles Hard | Switch
- Hard Rock Pinball | PC
- Circel Empire Rivals | PC
- Jade Cicada | PC
- Area 86 | PC, Mac
- Super Bounce Ball | PC
- Viking Heroes | PC
Thursday, April 16
- Billion Road | Switch, PC
- Save Your Nuts | Xbox One, Switch
- Drug Dealer Simulator | PC
- Kawaii Deathu Desu | Switch
- AFL Evolution 2 | PS4
- Double Dragon | PS4
- Double Dragon II | PS4, Switch
- Double Dragon III | PS4,
- Renegade | PS4
- River City Ransom | PS4
- Spider Solitaire F | PS4
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE | Switch
- Galaxy Warfighter | Switch
- Slain/Valfaris Big Sugar Bundle | Switch
- Piczle Cross Adventure | Switch
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Switch
- Finding Teddy 2: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Later Daters | Switch
- The Fox Awaits Me | Switch
- Indie Gems Bundle - Nonograms Edition | Switch
- ZHED | Switch
- Super Pixel Racers | Switch
- Sentinels Of Freedom | PC, Mac
- Hellpoint | PC, Mac
- Cartonfall: Fortress - Defend Cardboard Castle | PC
Friday, April 17
- Cryogear | Xbox One, PC
- Freakout: Calamity TV Show | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Blind Men | PS4, Switch
- SiNKR | Xbox One
- A Fold Apart | Switch
- Hyper Jam | Switch
- Rover Wars | Switch
- Purrs In Heaven | Switch
- Theme Park Simulator | Switch
- BadLads | PC
- Devious Dungeon 2 | PC
- Super Forklift 3000 | PC
- Dogs of Wallstreet | PC
- No One Lives Under The Lighthouse | PC
- Hero Of The Kingdom: The Lost Tales 1 | PC, Mac
- Mushroom Cats 2 | PC
- WWII Partisanen | PC, Mac
Saturday, April 18
- Kick The Virus | PC
- Ball of Doom | PC
- VIY | PC
Sunday, April 19
- Mosquitos and Zombies | PC