The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Fall Guys Horizons

Screenshot: Mediatonic

We’re in a bit of the summer doldrums for big games, but there’s still plenty to get excited about. Fall Guys comes to PS4 and PC this week. There’s a Fast & Furious game. And Horizon Zero Dawn makes its PC debut.

Tuesday, August 4

  • Pixelbot Extreme | PS4
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout | PC, PS4
  • Relicta | Xbox One, PC, PS4
  • Skully | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
  • Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | Xbox One
  • Hellbound | PC

Wednesday, August 5

  • The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare | Xbox One, PS4
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC (Steam)
  • Mystery Mine | Xbox One, Switch
  • RogueCube | Xbox One, PS4
  • Steam Tactics | Xbox One, Switch, PS4

Thursday, August 6

  • Aery—Broken Memories | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Clan N | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
  • It Lurks Below | Xbox One
  • UnderMine | Xbox One, PC
  • Titan Glory | Switch
  • Memory Lane | Switch
  • Crowdy Farm Rush | Switch
  • Kukkoro Days | Switch
  • Frontline Zed | Switch
  • Drink More Glurp | Switch, PC
  • Instant Sports Summer Games | Switch
  • Alphadia Genesis | Switch
  • Cruel Bands Career | Switch
  • Ultra Food Mess | Switch

Friday, August 7

  • Horizon Zero Dawn | PC
  • Swimsanity | Xbox One, PC, Switch (Aug 6)
  • RogueCube | Switch
  • Fast & Furious Crossroads | Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • HardCube | Xbox One
  • WarriOrb | Xbox One
  • City Bus Driving Simulator | Switch
  • Wordify | Switch
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

I totally looked for Fall guys on PS4 this week. The whole “free to play let us run it back” idea of the game made me want more. It may be a week or two late, but I wanna try it.