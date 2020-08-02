The Week In Games: Fall Guys Horizons

We’re in a bit of the summer doldrums for big games, but there’s still plenty to get excited about. Fall Guys comes to PS4 and PC this week. There’s a Fast & Furious game. And Horizon Zero Dawn makes its PC debut.
Tuesday, August 4
- Pixelbot Extreme | PS4
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout | PC, PS4
- Relicta | Xbox One, PC, PS4
- Skully | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
- Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | Xbox One
- Hellbound | PC
Wednesday, August 5
- The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare | Xbox One, PS4
- Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC (Steam)
- Mystery Mine | Xbox One, Switch
- RogueCube | Xbox One, PS4
- Steam Tactics | Xbox One, Switch, PS4
Thursday, August 6
- Aery—Broken Memories | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Clan N | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
- It Lurks Below | Xbox One
- UnderMine | Xbox One, PC
- Titan Glory | Switch
- Memory Lane | Switch
- Crowdy Farm Rush | Switch
- Kukkoro Days | Switch
- Frontline Zed | Switch
- Drink More Glurp | Switch, PC
- Instant Sports Summer Games | Switch
- Alphadia Genesis | Switch
- Cruel Bands Career | Switch
- Ultra Food Mess | Switch
Friday, August 7
- Horizon Zero Dawn | PC
- Swimsanity | Xbox One, PC, Switch (Aug 6)
- RogueCube | Switch
- Fast & Furious Crossroads | Xbox One, PS4, PC
- HardCube | Xbox One
- WarriOrb | Xbox One
- City Bus Driving Simulator | Switch
- Wordify | Switch
DISCUSSION
I totally looked for Fall guys on PS4 this week. The whole “free to play let us run it back” idea of the game made me want more. It may be a week or two late, but I wanna try it.