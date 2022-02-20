Finally, after years of hype and memes, Elden Ring is coming out this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. I’m not even planning to play it and I’m excited.
Time to peek behind the curtain this week and let me rant about the fact that Nintendo has seemingly changed their website store for games. Now, I can no longer easily see all the upcoming games and sort them by release date like before. So, it might seem like there is less shovelware being dropped on the Switch store this week, but really it’s just because Nintendo has gone and made it harder for me to catalog it all.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Tuesday, February 22
- Monark | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (DLC) | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sol Cresta | PS4, Switch, PC
- Blue Prince | PC, Mac
- Monster Crown | Xbox One
- Tiny Combat Arena | PC
- SCP: Pandemic | PC
Wednesday, February 23
- Dr. Oil | Xbox One
- Edge of Eternity | Switch
- Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual | PSVR
- For The Warp | Switch
- Final Fantasy VI | PC
- Blade and Sword | PC
Thursday, February 24
- Assetto Corsa: Competizione | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Martha Is Dead | PS5, PS4, PC
- Variable Barricade | Switch
- Never Alone | Switch
- Light Up The Room | Xbox One
- 15in1 Solitaire | Switch
- Amazing Machines | Switch
- Antarctica 88 | Switch
- Who Is Zombie? | Switch
- Ghost on the Shore | PC, Mac
- Clouzyl | PC
Friday, February 25
- GRID Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Tormented Souls | PS4, Xbox One
- Moto Roader MC | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream | PS4, Switch, PC
- Elden Ring | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Tux & Funny | Xbox One
- Figment 2: Creed Valley | Switch, PC
- Aeternum Quest | Switch
- Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded | Switch
- One Guy Gun | Switch
- Plunderer’s Adventures | Switch
- A Perfect Day | PC