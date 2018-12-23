It’s the last full week of the year, so there are a slim number of releases. Most of them are on the Switch.

Like every year, a lot of games have released this year. I imagine that you, like me, have a dozen or so games that you’ve been meaning to get to that you just haven’t managed to yet. If that’s not the case, then there’s a lot of Switch games coming out this week that you can check out.

Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends is coming out if you’re looking for some major sword-and-staff fighting on the Switch, but other than that there’s a lot of indies that you could check out if you’re interested.

But anyway, I’ll stop rambling. Here are some games coming out over the next couple weeks.

Monday, December 24

Aaero: Complete Edition | Switch



Blacksea Odyssey | Switch



Diggerman | Switch



Omega Strike | Switch



Pipe Push Paradise | Switch



Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded | Switch



Super Treasure Arena | Switch

Tuesday, December 25

Odium To The Core | Switch



Uncanny Valley | Switch

Thursday, December 27

Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends Edition | Switch



Revenge of the Bird King | Switch

Coming Soon

Monday, December 31

Doors To The City | PC

Tuesday, January 1

Xenon Valkyrie | Switch

Thursday, January 3

Catastronauts | Switch



Dreamwalker | Switch



JCB Pioneers: Mars | Switch



Mentori Puzzle | Switch



Pic-a-Pix Pieces | Switch



The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human | Switch

Friday, January 4

Fitness Boxing | Switch



What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.