Screenshot: Koei Tecmo

It’s the last full week of the year, so there are a slim number of releases. Most of them are on the Switch.

Like every year, a lot of games have released this year. I imagine that you, like me, have a dozen or so games that you’ve been meaning to get to that you just haven’t managed to yet. If that’s not the case, then there’s a lot of Switch games coming out this week that you can check out.

Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends is coming out if you’re looking for some major sword-and-staff fighting on the Switch, but other than that there’s a lot of indies that you could check out if you’re interested.

But anyway, I’ll stop rambling. Here are some games coming out over the next couple weeks.

Monday, December 24

  • Aaero: Complete Edition | Switch
  • Blacksea Odyssey | Switch
  • Diggerman | Switch
  • Omega Strike | Switch
  • Pipe Push Paradise | Switch
  • Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded | Switch
  • Super Treasure Arena | Switch

Tuesday, December 25

  • Odium To The Core | Switch
  • Uncanny Valley | Switch

Thursday, December 27

  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends Edition | Switch
  • Revenge of the Bird King | Switch

Coming Soon
Monday, December 31

  • Doors To The City | PC

Tuesday, January 1

  • Xenon Valkyrie | Switch

Thursday, January 3

  • Catastronauts | Switch
  • Dreamwalker | Switch
  • JCB Pioneers: Mars | Switch
  • Mentori Puzzle | Switch
  • Pic-a-Pix Pieces | Switch
  • The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human | Switch

Friday, January 4

  • Fitness Boxing | Switch

What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.