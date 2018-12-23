It’s the last full week of the year, so there are a slim number of releases. Most of them are on the Switch.
Like every year, a lot of games have released this year. I imagine that you, like me, have a dozen or so games that you’ve been meaning to get to that you just haven’t managed to yet. If that’s not the case, then there’s a lot of Switch games coming out this week that you can check out.
Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends is coming out if you’re looking for some major sword-and-staff fighting on the Switch, but other than that there’s a lot of indies that you could check out if you’re interested.
But anyway, I’ll stop rambling. Here are some games coming out over the next couple weeks.
Monday, December 24
- Aaero: Complete Edition | Switch
- Blacksea Odyssey | Switch
- Diggerman | Switch
- Omega Strike | Switch
- Pipe Push Paradise | Switch
- Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded | Switch
- Super Treasure Arena | Switch
Tuesday, December 25
- Odium To The Core | Switch
- Uncanny Valley | Switch
Thursday, December 27
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends Edition | Switch
- Revenge of the Bird King | Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, December 31
- Doors To The City | PC
Tuesday, January 1
- Xenon Valkyrie | Switch
Thursday, January 3
- Catastronauts | Switch
- Dreamwalker | Switch
- JCB Pioneers: Mars | Switch
- Mentori Puzzle | Switch
- Pic-a-Pix Pieces | Switch
- The Aquatic Adventures of the Last Human | Switch
Friday, January 4
- Fitness Boxing | Switch
