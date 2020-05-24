The Week In Games: Dungeons And Creepers

Minecraft Dungeons releases this week and brings simple hack and slash action to almost every platform out there.
I’ve been playing Dungeons for a few days and I’m enjoying it. It’s not a new Diablo or something that has the same depth as that game or other similar dungeon crawlers, but it’s enjoyable. And it looks nice. I did find a really powerful bow early on and I feel like I’m too powerful and nothing can stop me. But also, killing large hordes of creepers and skeletons is a blast with my firework arrows so I’m not complaining. Our own Ethan Gach has a nice and in-depth impressions post about the game if you want to read more!
Beyond Minecraft: Dungeons, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 25
- Elasto Mania | PC
- In Search Of A New Home | PC
- Hopebringers | PC
- Murk | PC
- Way To Yaatra | PC
Tuesday, May 26
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4, PS Vita
- Wildfire | PC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PC, Mac
- Rune Lord | PS4
- Minecraft Dungeons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Quantum League | PC
- Castle Pals | PS4
- Summer Paws | PC
- Cards & Crystals | PC
- The Lost Labyrinth | PC
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Dimension Of Dreams | PC
Wednesday, May 27
- Missile Command: Recharged | Switch, PC, Mac
- Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC
- Castle Pals | Xbox One
- Many Faces | PS4, Xbox One
- Ailment | Switch
- Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | PS4
- Edge of Dawn | PC
- reky | PC, Mac
- Blood Rage: Digital Edition | PC, Mac
- RogueJack: Roguelike Blackjack | PC, Mac
- Rising Lords | PC
- Mists of Noyah | PC
- Roller Stars | PC
- MonsterTerritory | PC
Thursday, May 28
- Synaptic Drive | Switch, PC
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PC
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PC
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | PS4, Switch
- Those Who Remain | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Atomicrops | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Resolutiion | Switch, PC, Mac
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC
- The Game Paradise: CruisinMix Special | Switch
- Sega Ages Thunder Force AC | Switch
- Shantae And The Seven Sirens | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hill Climbing Mania | Switch
- F-117A Stealth Fighter | Switch
- Let’s Sing 2020 | Switch, PS4
- Fly Punch Boom! | Switch, PC
- Turmoil | Switch
- Hotel R’N’R | PSVR
- Nerved | PC
- KingSim | PC
- ASTRALODE Freeminers | PC
- Poly Bridge 2 | PC, Mac
- Skyhill: Black Mist | PC
- Rhythm Fighter | PC, Mac
Friday, May 29
- Georifters | Xbox One, PC
- Adam’s Venture: Origins | Switch
- Indiecalypse | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- STRIKERS 1945 II | PC
- BioShock: The Collection | Switch
- Bioshock Remastered | Switch
- Bioshock 2 Remastered | Switch
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Switch
- Genetic Disaster | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Borderlands Legendary Collection | Switch
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | Switch
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | Switch
- Little Misfortune | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- XCOM 2 Collection | Switch
- The Last Scape | Xbox One
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Xbox One
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | Switch
- WildTrax Racing | Switch
- Flux8 | Switch
- Climbros | Switch
- PONG Quest | PS4
- FM | PC
- Malvin’s Prehistoric Adventures | PC
Saturday, May 30
- Undead & Beyond | Switch
- #WomenUp, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Despotism 3k | Switch
- Ravensgard Arena | PC
Sunday, May 31
- ValiVictorian | PC