Have you ever dreamed of being a goose who annoys people? Well, then you’ve probably already heard about Untitled Goose Game, which is coming out later this week. If you haven’t heard about it, well I’m happy to be the one to introduce you to your dream game.
When I about 8 years old, my brother, who was 6 years old and I loved the Muscovy ducks that would visit our home in Florida. They were very large and we thought they were geese. We would give them bread and try to pet them. Eventually, we decided we wanted one of these big ducks as a pet. So we lured it inside with bread and water. Then it shit all over the kitchen. Luckily, we had tile floors so it was easy to clean up. But my parents weren’t happy.
Beyond Untitled Goose Game, some other cool stuff is hitting the Switch. Zelda: Link’s Awakening looks wonderful and cute. Castle Crashers Remastered is also heading to the Switch. And if you look close you’ll spot another 3DS game releasing next week. Last week also had a 3DS game release. Is it the second coming for that popular portable console? Probably not.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, September 16
- The End Of An Age: Fading Remnants | PC
- Akash: Path Of The Five | Switch
- Winter Cometh | PC
- Graviton | PC, Mac
- Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale | PC, Mac
- Hope For City | PC
- Solitaire Legend Of The Pirates | PC, Mac
- Frenzy Plants | PC
Tuesday, September 17
- Castle Crashers Remastered | PS4, Switch
- Jet Kave Adventure | Switch
- Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One
- AI: The Somnium Files | PS4, Switch, PC
- Rebel Cops | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Devil’s Hunt | PC
- LEGO Jurassic World | Switch
- Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son | PSVR, Steam VR
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure | PS4, Switch
- Daymare: 1998 | PC
- Blackbear The Cursed Jungle | PC
Wednesday, September 18
- Trailmakers | Xbox One, PC
- Football Drama | PC, Mac
- Dreamland Solitaire | PC
- BoltHalt | PC, Mac
- Spirit Arena | PC
- Crying Suns | PC, Mac
- Seventh Circle | PC, Mac
- Planetside Arena | PC
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu | PC, Mac
Thursday, September 19
- Police Stories | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Devil May Cry 2 | Switch
- Overland | Switch, PC
- Sayonara Wild Hearts | PS4, Switch
- Truck Driver | PS4, Xbox One
- Mutazione | PS4, PC
- Paper Dolls Original | Switch
- GRID Autosport | Switch
- Inferno 2 | Switch
- Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns | Switch
- Lost Castle | Switch
- One-Way Ticket | Switch
- Mountain Peak Battle Mess | 3DS
- Neon Drive | Switch
- Soul Knight | Switch
- Rezist: Tower Defense | PC
- Forgetful Dictator | PC
- Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac
Friday, September 20
- Untitled Goose Game | Switch, PC, Mac
- Rebound Dodgeball Evolved | Xbox One, PC
- Skybolt Zack | Switch, PC
- The Sojourn | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Niffelheim | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Rain Of Reflections | PC
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch | PS4, Switch, PC
- The Legend Of Zelda: Link’s Awakening | Switch
- Spellworm | Switch
- Island Maze | Switch
- Tyd Wag Vir Niemand | Switch
- Zenith | Switch
- Bloxicus | PC