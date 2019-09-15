Have you ever dreamed of being a goose who annoys people? Well, then you’ve probably already heard about Untitled Goose Game, which is coming out later this week. If you haven’t heard about it, well I’m happy to be the one to introduce you to your dream game.

When I about 8 years old, my brother, who was 6 years old and I loved the Muscovy ducks that would visit our home in Florida. They were very large and we thought they were geese. We would give them bread and try to pet them. Eventually, we decided we wanted one of these big ducks as a pet. So we lured it inside with bread and water. Then it shit all over the kitchen. Luckily, we had tile floors so it was easy to clean up. But my parents weren’t happy.

Beyond Untitled Goose Game, some other cool stuff is hitting the Switch. Zelda: Link’s Awakening looks wonderful and cute. Castle Crashers Remastered is also heading to the Switch. And if you look close you’ll spot another 3DS game releasing next week. Last week also had a 3DS game release. Is it the second coming for that popular portable console? Probably not.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday, September 16

The End Of An Age: Fading Remnants | PC

Akash: Path Of The Five | Switch



Winter Cometh | PC

Graviton | PC, Mac

Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale | PC, Mac

Hope For City | PC

Solitaire Legend Of The Pirates | PC, Mac

Frenzy Plants | PC

Tuesday, September 17

Castle Crashers Remastered | PS4, Switch

Jet Kave Adventure | Switch

Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One

AI: The Somnium Files | PS4, Switch, PC

Rebel Cops | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Devil’s Hunt | PC

LEGO Jurassic World | Switch

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son | PSVR, Steam VR

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure | PS4, Switch

Daymare: 1998 | PC

Blackbear The Cursed Jungle | PC

Wednesday, September 18

Trailmakers | Xbox One, PC

Football Drama | PC, Mac

Dreamland Solitaire | PC

BoltHalt | PC, Mac

Spirit Arena | PC

Crying Suns | PC, Mac

Seventh Circle | PC, Mac

Planetside Arena | PC

Jenny LeClue - Detectivu | PC, Mac

Thursday, September 19

Police Stories | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Devil May Cry 2 | Switch

Overland | Switch, PC

Sayonara Wild Hearts | PS4, Switch



Truck Driver | PS4, Xbox One

Mutazione | PS4, PC

Paper Dolls Original | Switch

GRID Autosport | Switch

Inferno 2 | Switch

Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns | Switch

Lost Castle | Switch

One-Way Ticket | Switch

Mountain Peak Battle Mess | 3DS

Neon Drive | Switch

Soul Knight | Switch

Rezist: Tower Defense | PC

Forgetful Dictator | PC

Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac

Friday, September 20