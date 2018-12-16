This week we’ve got Firewatch coming to the Switch, Cook Serve Delicious 2 hitting the PS4, and lots of other interesting games that you might not know about yet.
We’re skating right into the end of the year now, and that means that releases are really slowing up. While there are some interesting ports coming out, the flow of new games has all but dried up. That does mean that new games that you’re not aware of already might be very interesting or awesome, though, so maybe take a gamble or two over the next couple weeks to discover something new.
That’s enough rambling from me. Here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.
Monday, December 17
- Firewatch | Switch
- Hyperide: Vector Raid | Switch
- Nippon Marathon | PS4
Tuesday, December 18
- Beats Fever | PS4
- Bladed Fury | PC
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! | PS4
- Donut County | Xbox One, Switch
- Dreamwalker | PS Vita
- Gun Club VR | PS VR
- London Detective Mysteria | PS4
- Nippon Marathon | Xbox One
- Scintillatron 4096 | PS4, PS Vita
- Sheltered | Switch
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 | PS4
Wednesday, December 19
- Atari Flashback Classics | PS4
- Hellfront: Honeymoon | PS4, Xbox One
- R-Type Dimensions EX | PS4
- Razed | PS4
- Road Redemption | Xbox One
- VR Apocalypse | PS VR
Thursday, December 20
- Awe | Switch
- Battle Princess Madelyn | PS4, Switch
- Chronus Arc | Switch
- Funghi Explosion | Switch
- Horizon Switch ‘81 | Switch
- The Keep | Switch
- Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne | Switch
- Leopoldo Manquiseil | Switch
- Nightshade | Switch
- Viviette | Switch
Friday, December 21
- Asdivine Hearts II | Xbox One
- Dynamite Fishing | Switch
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition | Xbox One, Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, December 24
- Aaero: Complete Edition | Switch
- Blacksea Odyssey | Switch
- Omega Strike | Switch
- Pipe Push Paradise | Switch
- Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded | Switch
- Super Treasure Arena | Switch
Tuesday, December 25
- Odium To The Core | Switch
- Uncanny Valley | Switch