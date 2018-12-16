This week we’ve got Firewatch coming to the Switch, Cook Serve Delicious 2 hitting the PS4, and lots of other interesting games that you might not know about yet.

We’re skating right into the end of the year now, and that means that releases are really slowing up. While there are some interesting ports coming out, the flow of new games has all but dried up. That does mean that new games that you’re not aware of already might be very interesting or awesome, though, so maybe take a gamble or two over the next couple weeks to discover something new.

That’s enough rambling from me. Here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.

Monday, December 17

Firewatch | Switch



Hyperide: Vector Raid | Switch



Nippon Marathon | PS4



Tuesday, December 18

Beats Fever | PS4



Bladed Fury | PC



Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! | PS4



Donut County | Xbox One, Switch



Dreamwalker | PS Vita



Gun Club VR | PS VR



London Detective Mysteria | PS4



Nippon Marathon | Xbox One



Scintillatron 4096 | PS4, PS Vita



Sheltered | Switch



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 | PS4



Wednesday, December 19

Atari Flashback Classics | PS4



Hellfront: Honeymoon | PS4, Xbox One



R-Type Dimensions EX | PS4



Razed | PS4



Road Redemption | Xbox One



VR Apocalypse | PS VR



Thursday, December 20

Awe | Switch



Battle Princess Madelyn | PS4, Switch



Chronus Arc | Switch



Funghi Explosion | Switch



Horizon Switch ‘81 | Switch



The Keep | Switch



Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne | Switch



Leopoldo Manquiseil | Switch



Nightshade | Switch



Viviette | Switch



Friday, December 21

Asdivine Hearts II | Xbox One



Dynamite Fishing | Switch



Sundered: Eldritch Edition | Xbox One, Switch



Coming Soon

Monday, December 24

Aaero: Complete Edition | Switch



Blacksea Odyssey | Switch



Omega Strike | Switch



Pipe Push Paradise | Switch



Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded | Switch



Super Treasure Arena | Switch



Tuesday, December 25