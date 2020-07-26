Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Destroy All Humans Later This Week

Zack Zwiezen
MooOOOOOOOO!?!!
Image: THQNordic

Cult classic Destroy All Humans! returns this week with some fancy new graphics. But don’t worry, you can still probe and kill humans. And cows.

I played the demo for this game a few weeks back and I’m excited to play the whole game as soon as I can. I was a big fan of the game back in the day and the remake feels like the original, but runs, looks and plays better. So this is exactly what I wanted. Plus I’m a sucker for 50s era sci-fi mixed with wacky video game shenanigans.

Beyond Destroy All Humans!, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, July 27

  • Party Mashup | PC
  • CanCan The Game | PC
  • Milo’s Quest | PC
  • Intrepid Izzy | PC
  • Facility 47 | PC
  • Ad Agency Tycoon | PC
  • DuelVox | PC

Tuesday, July 28

  • Ageless | Switch, PC
  • Othercide | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Cubers: Arena | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Destroy All Humans! | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Demon’s Tilt | PS4
  • Maid of Sker | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Samurai Shodwon NeoGeo Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Grounded | Xbox One, PC
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch
  • Lost Wing | PS4
  • Escape Game: Fort Boyard | PS4, Switch
  • Rugby Challenge 3 | Switch
  • Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived | Switch
  • Anetona | PC
  • Rocket Bots | PC
  • Schwerpunkt | PC
  • InMaze | PC
  • Hellraisers | PC

Wednesday, July 29

  • Lost Wing | Xbox One
  • Blightbound | PC
  • 112th Seed | Xbox One
  • Dual Gear | PC
  • Nicole | Xbox One
  • They Breathe | Switch
  • Cross The Moon | PC, Mac
  • House On The Hill | PC
  • An Interesting Journey of Monsieur | PC
  • Cardaclysm | PC
  • The Outcast Lovers | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 30

  • Buried Stars | PS4, Switch
  • Hellpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Nowhere Prophet | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Xbox One
  • Fight Crab | PC
  • Merchant of The Skies | Xbox One, Switch
  • Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Maxiboost ON | PS4
  • Dragon Blaze | PC
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch-Ultimate Edition | Switch
  • Hotel Sowls | Switch
  • Kingdom Rush | Switch
  • Sentinels of Freedom | Switch
  • Locomotion | Switch
  • Spiral Memoria - The Summer | Meet Myself | Switch
  • Imagination Practice | PC, Mac
  • Dragon Blaze | PC
  • Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
  • SPROUT | PC
  • Thousand Threads | PC
  • Into A Dream | PC, Mac
  • Liberated | PC
  • Factory Runner | PC
  • Egg Rabbit | PC

Friday, July 31

  • Naught | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises | Xbox One, Switch
  • Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack | PS4, Switch
  • Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch- Ultimate Edition | Xbox One
  • Seasons of The Samurai | Xbox One
  • Lost Wing | Switch
  • Fae Tactics | PC
  • Swim Out | Xbox One
  • Dodo Peak | Switch
  • Paint Your Pet | Switch
  • Nicole | Switch
  • The Executioner | Switch
  • FootGoal! Tike Taka | Switch
  • Tiny Racer | Switch
  • Zango’s Shark Adventure | PC
  • ReBirth Online | PC
  • 7n7 | PC
  • Super Box Land Demake | PC
  • ARTHA: Epic Card Battle Game | PC
  • Fred3ric | PC
  • Rangers | PC
  • Gravity SQUARE | PC

Saturday, Aug. 1

  • Robotic Learn | PC

centen
I’m mildly interested in Merchant of the Skies but I'll see how the reviews pan out. Pretty light week of releases. 