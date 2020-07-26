The Week In Games: Destroy All Humans Later This Week

Cult classic Destroy All Humans! returns this week with some fancy new graphics. But don’t worry, you can still probe and kill humans. And cows.
I played the demo for this game a few weeks back and I’m excited to play the whole game as soon as I can. I was a big fan of the game back in the day and the remake feels like the original, but runs, looks and plays better. So this is exactly what I wanted. Plus I’m a sucker for 50s era sci-fi mixed with wacky video game shenanigans.
Beyond Destroy All Humans!, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, July 27
- Party Mashup | PC
- CanCan The Game | PC
- Milo’s Quest | PC
- Intrepid Izzy | PC
- Facility 47 | PC
- Ad Agency Tycoon | PC
- DuelVox | PC
Tuesday, July 28
- Ageless | Switch, PC
- Othercide | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Cubers: Arena | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Destroy All Humans! | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Demon’s Tilt | PS4
- Maid of Sker | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Samurai Shodwon NeoGeo Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Grounded | Xbox One, PC
- Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch
- Lost Wing | PS4
- Escape Game: Fort Boyard | PS4, Switch
- Rugby Challenge 3 | Switch
- Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived | Switch
- Anetona | PC
- Rocket Bots | PC
- Schwerpunkt | PC
- InMaze | PC
- Hellraisers | PC
Wednesday, July 29
- Lost Wing | Xbox One
- Blightbound | PC
- 112th Seed | Xbox One
- Dual Gear | PC
- Nicole | Xbox One
- They Breathe | Switch
- Cross The Moon | PC, Mac
- House On The Hill | PC
- An Interesting Journey of Monsieur | PC
- Cardaclysm | PC
- The Outcast Lovers | PC, Mac
Thursday, July 30
- Buried Stars | PS4, Switch
- Hellpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Nowhere Prophet | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Xbox One
- Fight Crab | PC
- Merchant of The Skies | Xbox One, Switch
- Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Maxiboost ON | PS4
- Dragon Blaze | PC
- Heroes of Hammerwatch-Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Hotel Sowls | Switch
- Kingdom Rush | Switch
- Sentinels of Freedom | Switch
- Locomotion | Switch
- Spiral Memoria - The Summer | Meet Myself | Switch
- Imagination Practice | PC, Mac
- Dragon Blaze | PC
- Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
- SPROUT | PC
- Thousand Threads | PC
- Into A Dream | PC, Mac
- Liberated | PC
- Factory Runner | PC
- Egg Rabbit | PC
Friday, July 31
- Naught | PS4, Switch, PC
- Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises | Xbox One, Switch
- Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch, PC
- Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack | PS4, Switch
- Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Heroes of Hammerwatch- Ultimate Edition | Xbox One
- Seasons of The Samurai | Xbox One
- Lost Wing | Switch
- Fae Tactics | PC
- Swim Out | Xbox One
- Dodo Peak | Switch
- Paint Your Pet | Switch
- Nicole | Switch
- The Executioner | Switch
- FootGoal! Tike Taka | Switch
- Tiny Racer | Switch
- Zango’s Shark Adventure | PC
- ReBirth Online | PC
- 7n7 | PC
- Super Box Land Demake | PC
- ARTHA: Epic Card Battle Game | PC
- Fred3ric | PC
- Rangers | PC
- Gravity SQUARE | PC
Saturday, Aug. 1
- Robotic Learn | PC
I’m mildly interested in Merchant of the Skies but I'll see how the reviews pan out. Pretty light week of releases.