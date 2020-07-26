The Week In Games: Destroy All Humans Later This Week

MooOOOOOOOO!?!! Image : THQNordic

Cult classic Destroy All Humans! returns this week with some fancy new graphics. But don’t worry, you can still probe and kill humans. And cows.



I played the demo for this game a few weeks back and I’m excited to play the whole game as soon as I can. I was a big fan of the game back in the day and the remake feels like the original, but runs, looks and plays better. So this is exactly what I wanted. Plus I’m a sucker for 50s era sci-fi mixed with wacky video game shenanigans.

Beyond Destroy All Humans!, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, July 27

Party Mashup | PC

CanCan The Game | PC

Milo’s Quest | PC

Intrepid Izzy | PC

Facility 47 | PC

Ad Agency Tycoon | PC

DuelVox | PC

Tuesday, July 28

Ageless | Switch, PC

Othercide | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Cubers: Arena | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Destroy All Humans! | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Demon’s Tilt | PS4

Maid of Sker | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Samurai Shodwon NeoGeo Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Grounded | Xbox One, PC

Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch

Lost Wing | PS4

Escape Game: Fort Boyard | PS4, Switch

Rugby Challenge 3 | Switch

Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived | Switch

Anetona | PC

Rocket Bots | PC

Schwerpunkt | PC

InMaze | PC

Hellraisers | PC

Wednesday, July 29

Lost Wing | Xbox One

Blightbound | PC

112th Seed | Xbox One

Dual Gear | PC



Nicole | Xbox One

They Breathe | Switch

Cross The Moon | PC, Mac

House On The Hill | PC

An Interesting Journey of Monsieur | PC

Cardaclysm | PC

The Outcast Lovers | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 30

Buried Stars | PS4, Switch

Hellpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Nowhere Prophet | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Xbox One

Fight Crab | PC

Merchant of The Skies | Xbox One, Switch

Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Maxiboost ON | PS4

Dragon Blaze | PC

Heroes of Hammerwatch-Ultimate Edition | Switch

Hotel Sowls | Switch

Kingdom Rush | Switch

Sentinels of Freedom | Switch

Locomotion | Switch

Spiral Memoria - The Summer | Meet Myself | Switch

Imagination Practice | PC, Mac



Dragon Blaze | PC

Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC

SPROUT | PC

Thousand Threads | PC

Into A Dream | PC, Mac

Liberated | PC

Factory Runner | PC

Egg Rabbit | PC

Friday, July 31

Naught | PS4, Switch, PC

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises | Xbox One, Switch

Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch, PC

Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack | PS4, Switch

Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Heroes of Hammerwatch- Ultimate Edition | Xbox One

Seasons of The Samurai | Xbox One

Lost Wing | Switch

Fae Tactics | PC

Swim Out | Xbox One

Dodo Peak | Switch

Paint Your Pet | Switch

Nicole | Switch

The Executioner | Switch

FootGoal! Tike Taka | Switch

Tiny Racer | Switch

Zango’s Shark Adventure | PC

ReBirth Online | PC

7n7 | PC

Super Box Land Demake | PC

ARTHA: Epic Card Battle Game | PC

Fred3ric | PC

Rangers | PC

Gravity SQUARE | PC

Saturday, Aug. 1