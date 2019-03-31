After a busy last week, this week is much quieter. No huge games, but for Switch owners looking for some demon killing, Darksiders Warmastered Edition hits the portable system this week.
I just started playing the first Darksiders game. I needed something to play as I take some time away from The Division 2. I don’t have any excuse for why I never played either 1 or 2 when they first came out. Honestly, my reason for not playing Darksiders is mostly that I’m one person and there are too many games in the world for me to play.
Anyways, as I mentioned earlier, this is a quiet week. Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid hits the PS4 after releasing for other platforms. A remastered Borderlands 1 hits PS4 and Xbox One and a new digital Dragon Ball card game is coming out later this week too.
Some other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, April 1
- Darkest Hunter | Switch
- Super Catscape | PC
- Homegrove | PC
- UNI | PC
Tuesday, April 2
- AngerForce: Reloaded | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- FAR: Lone Sails | PS4, Xbox One
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid | PS4
- Darksiders: Warmastered | Switch
- Sword & Fairy 6 | PS4
- SpellKeeper | Switch
- Dorakone | PC
- Serious Sam: Tormental | PC
- Hexa Path | PC
- Jetstream | PC, Mac
- Brood | PC
Wednesday, April 3
- Borderlands: Game Of The Year | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bow To Blood: Last Captain Standing | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Shadow Blade: Reload | Switch
- Terrawurm | PC
- Star Chef: Cooking & Restaurant Game | PC
- Guide | PC
- Super Tennis Blast | PC
Thursday, April 4
- The Friends Of Ringo Ishikawa | Switch
- HOB | Switch
- Skorecery | PS4
- Mechstermination Force | Switch
- Overwhelm | Switch
- Death Mark | PC
- Pitfall Planet | Switch
- Pressure Overdrive | Switch
- Royal Adviser | Switch
- Sephirothic Stories | Switch
- SMASHING THE BATTLE | Switch
- War Theatre | Switch
- Islanders | PC
- Galactic Campaign | PC, Mac
Friday, April 5
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission | PC, Switch
- Royal Roads | Xbox One
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey | Xbox One
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD | Switch
- Smoots World Cup Tennis | Xbox One
- Monster Slayers | Switch
- Circuits | Switch
- Godly Corp | Switch
- Zombie Scrapper | Switch
- Vanguard: Normandy 1944 | PC
- Endless Car Chase | PC
- Killer Chambers | PC
- Pirates Outlaws | PC
Saturday, April 6
- The Soul Hunter | PC, Mac