After a busy last week, this week is much quieter. No huge games, but for Switch owners looking for some demon killing, Darksiders Warmastered Edition hits the portable system this week.

I just started playing the first Darksiders game. I needed something to play as I take some time away from The Division 2. I don’t have any excuse for why I never played either 1 or 2 when they first came out. Honestly, my reason for not playing Darksiders is mostly that I’m one person and there are too many games in the world for me to play.

Anyways, as I mentioned earlier, this is a quiet week. Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid hits the PS4 after releasing for other platforms. A remastered Borderlands 1 hits PS4 and Xbox One and a new digital Dragon Ball card game is coming out later this week too.

Some other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, April 1



Darkest Hunter | Switch

Super Catscape | PC

Homegrove | PC

UNI | PC

Tuesday, April 2

AngerForce: Reloaded | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

FAR: Lone Sails | PS4, Xbox One

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid | PS4

Darksiders: Warmastered | Switch

Sword & Fairy 6 | PS4

SpellKeeper | Switch

Dorakone | PC

Serious Sam: Tormental | PC

Hexa Path | PC

Jetstream | PC, Mac

Brood | PC

Wednesday, April 3



Borderlands: Game Of The Year | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Bow To Blood: Last Captain Standing | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Shadow Blade: Reload | Switch

Terrawurm | PC

Star Chef: Cooking & Restaurant Game | PC

Guide | PC

Super Tennis Blast | PC

Thursday, April 4



The Friends Of Ringo Ishikawa | Switch

HOB | Switch

Skorecery | PS4

Mechstermination Force | Switch

Overwhelm | Switch

Death Mark | PC

Pitfall Planet | Switch

Pressure Overdrive | Switch

Royal Adviser | Switch

Sephirothic Stories | Switch

SMASHING THE BATTLE | Switch

War Theatre | Switch

Islanders | PC

Galactic Campaign | PC, Mac

Friday, April 5



Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission | PC, Switch

Royal Roads | Xbox One

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey | Xbox One

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD | Switch

Smoots World Cup Tennis | Xbox One

Monster Slayers | Switch

Circuits | Switch

Godly Corp | Switch

Zombie Scrapper | Switch

Vanguard: Normandy 1944 | PC

Endless Car Chase | PC

Killer Chambers | PC

Pirates Outlaws | PC

Saturday, April 6

