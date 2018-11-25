It’s an interesting week with the long-awaited Darksiders III, Artifact, and Floor Kids on a new platform.
As a card game lover, I’m interested in what’s going on with Artifact, and I have stayed almost completely unspoiled as to how it works through this long beta cycle that has been running recently. I’m exciting to see what happens when traditional card game mechanics (and economic weirdness) fully unleashes on the Steam platform. Anything could happen!
While this isn’t a thin week by any means, you can feel the squeeze of the end of the year coming. We’ve had several weeks of big games, and now we’re getting an interesting mix of things like Darksiders III and cool ports like Floor Kids on Xbox One, Cattails for the Switch, and The First Tree on both of those platforms.
Anyway, I’m rambling, so here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.
Monday, November 26
- Mordheim: Warband Skirmish | Switch
Tuesday, November 27
- 99 Vidas | Switch
- Darksiders III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Floor Kids | Xbox One
- Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds | Switch
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition | Switch
Wednesday, November 28
- Artifact | PC
- Fractured Minds | Xbox One
- Gnomes Garden: New Home | Xbox One
- Horizon Chase Turbo | Xbox One, Switch
- R-Type Dimensions EX | Switch
Thursday, November 29
- Abzu | Switch
- Animal Hunter Z | Switch
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Cattails | Switch
- Crimson Keep | Switch, PC
- The Gardens Between | Xbox One
- Gelly Break | Switch
- GensokyoDefenders | Switch
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God | Switch
- Nairi: Tower of Shirin | Switch, PC
- Pro Fishing Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Screencheat Unplugged | Switch
- Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax | Switch
- Rival Megagun | PS4, PC
Friday, November 30
- Axis Football 2018 | Xbox One
- Coffee Crisis | Switch
- Escape Doodland | PC, Switch
- Goat Punks | Xbox One
- Harvest Life | Switch
- I Am The Hero | Switch
- OkunoKA | Switch
- Ride 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Rival Megagun | Xbox One
- Secret Files: Tunguska | Switch
- The First Tree | Xbox One, Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, December 3
- Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure | Switch
- Just Cause 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Override Mech City Brawl | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Tuesday, December 4
- Gear Club Unlimited 2 | Switch
- Just Deal With It | PS4
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | Switch
- Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight | PS4
- Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight | PS4
- Subnautica | PS4, Xbox One
- Toki | Switch
Wednesday, December 5
- Energy Cycle Edge | Switch
Thursday, December 6
- Battle Princess Madelyn | Switch
- Beholder Complete Edition | Switch
- LongStory: A Dating Game For The Real World | Switch
- Jagged Alliance Rage! | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Rival Megagun | Switch
Friday, December 7
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | Switch
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Katamari Damacy Reroll | Switch
- Sega Genesis Classics | Switch