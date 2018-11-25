It’s an interesting week with the long-awaited Darksiders III, Artifact, and Floor Kids on a new platform.

As a card game lover, I’m interested in what’s going on with Artifact, and I have stayed almost completely unspoiled as to how it works through this long beta cycle that has been running recently. I’m exciting to see what happens when traditional card game mechanics (and economic weirdness) fully unleashes on the Steam platform. Anything could happen!

While this isn’t a thin week by any means, you can feel the squeeze of the end of the year coming. We’ve had several weeks of big games, and now we’re getting an interesting mix of things like Darksiders III and cool ports like Floor Kids on Xbox One, Cattails for the Switch, and The First Tree on both of those platforms.

Anyway, I’m rambling, so here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.

Monday, November 26

Mordheim: Warband Skirmish | Switch

Tuesday, November 27

99 Vidas | Switch



Darksiders III | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Floor Kids | Xbox One



Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds | Switch



This War of Mine: Complete Edition | Switch

Wednesday, November 28

Artifact | PC



Fractured Minds | Xbox One



Gnomes Garden: New Home | Xbox One



Horizon Chase Turbo | Xbox One, Switch



R-Type Dimensions EX | Switch

Thursday, November 29

Abzu | Switch



Animal Hunter Z | Switch



Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch



Cattails | Switch



Crimson Keep | Switch, PC



The Gardens Between | Xbox One



Gelly Break | Switch



GensokyoDefenders | Switch



Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God | Switch



Nairi: Tower of Shirin | Switch, PC



Pro Fishing Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Screencheat Unplugged | Switch



Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax | Switch



Rival Megagun | PS4, PC

Friday, November 30

Axis Football 2018 | Xbox One



Coffee Crisis | Switch



Escape Doodland | PC, Switch



Goat Punks | Xbox One



Harvest Life | Switch



I Am The Hero | Switch



OkunoKA | Switch



Ride 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Rival Megagun | Xbox One



Secret Files: Tunguska | Switch



The First Tree | Xbox One, Switch

Coming Soon

Monday, December 3

Demetrios: The Big Cynical Adventure | Switch



Just Cause 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Override Mech City Brawl | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tuesday, December 4

Gear Club Unlimited 2 | Switch



Just Deal With It | PS4



Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom | Switch



Persona 3: Dancing In Moonlight | PS4



Persona 5: Dancing In Starlight | PS4



Subnautica | PS4, Xbox One



Toki | Switch

Wednesday, December 5

Energy Cycle Edge | Switch

Thursday, December 6

Battle Princess Madelyn | Switch



Beholder Complete Edition | Switch



LongStory: A Dating Game For The Real World | Switch



Jagged Alliance Rage! | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Rival Megagun | Switch

Friday, December 7