This week delivers a Disgaea port, a comedic kart racer, and the cowboy game that everyone’s been hollering about.
I know that you’re probably getting super excited about the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 this week, but the truth is that there’s all sorts of things to be enthused about this week. If you’re the dancing type, you might want to consider Just Dance 2019, which will almost certainly deliver some chills for those of us who like dancing games. If you’re more of a sit down person, then Thronebreaker, the card-and-combat game continuing the Witcher universe is probably going to be for you.
Honestly, I am just thrilled that Windjammers is hitting the Switch. That is almost certainly the best platform for that game, and I could see myself getting into a competitive match of disc-throwing action.
And also, I guess, Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming out.
Anyway, that’s enough rambling from me. Here’s a list of games coming out during the next couple weeks.
Monday, October 22
- Disgaea 5 Complete | PC
- Halloween Forever | PS4
Tuesday, October 23
- Bass Pro Shops The Strike | Switch
- Cabela’s The Hunt | Switch
- Gridd: Retroenhanced | PS4
- Just Dance 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams | PS VR
- Neverout | PS4
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Perils of Baking - Refrosted | PS Vita
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition | Xbox One
- Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds | Xbox One
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PC
- Windjammers | Switch
Wednesday, October 24
- BugsBox VR | PS VR
- Skyhill | PS4, Xbox One
- Midnight Deluxe | Xbox One
Thursday, October 25
- 7 Billion Humans | Switch
- Black and White Bushido | Switch
- Car Quest | Switch
- Chicken Range | Switch
- Dracula’s Legacy | Switch
- Eternum Ex | Switch
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Switch
- Heavy Burger | Switch
- Luke & Rebecca | Switch
- Pinstripe | Switch
Friday, October 26
- 911 Operator | Switch
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood | PS4
- Chicken Range | PS4, PS Vita
- My Hero One’s Justice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4, Xbox One
Coming Soon
Monday, October 29
- SkyScrappers | Switch
Tuesday, October 30
- Call of Cthulhu | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gal Metal | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far | PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | Xbox One, Switch
- Save Me Mr Tako | Switch
- Sports Party | Switch
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection | Switch
Wednesday, October 31
- Death Mark | PS4, Switch
- Knock Knock | Switch
Thursday, November 1
- Transistor | Switch
Friday, November 2
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection | Switch