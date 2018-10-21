This week delivers a Disgaea port, a comedic kart racer, and the cowboy game that everyone’s been hollering about.



I know that you’re probably getting super excited about the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 this week, but the truth is that there’s all sorts of things to be enthused about this week. If you’re the dancing type, you might want to consider Just Dance 2019, which will almost certainly deliver some chills for those of us who like dancing games. If you’re more of a sit down person, then Thronebreaker, the card-and-combat game continuing the Witcher universe is probably going to be for you.

Honestly, I am just thrilled that Windjammers is hitting the Switch. That is almost certainly the best platform for that game, and I could see myself getting into a competitive match of disc-throwing action.

And also, I guess, Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming out.

Anyway, that’s enough rambling from me. Here’s a list of games coming out during the next couple weeks.

Monday, October 22

Disgaea 5 Complete | PC



Halloween Forever | PS4



Tuesday, October 23

Bass Pro Shops The Strike | Switch



Cabela’s The Hunt | Switch



Gridd: Retroenhanced | PS4



Just Dance 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams | PS VR



Neverout | PS4



Nickelodeon Kart Racers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Paw Patrol: On A Roll | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Perils of Baking - Refrosted | PS Vita



Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition | Xbox One



Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds | Xbox One



Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | PC



Windjammers | Switch

Wednesday, October 24

BugsBox VR | PS VR



Skyhill | PS4, Xbox One



Midnight Deluxe | Xbox One

Thursday, October 25

7 Billion Humans | Switch



Black and White Bushido | Switch



Car Quest | Switch



Chicken Range | Switch



Dracula’s Legacy | Switch



Eternum Ex | Switch



Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Switch



Heavy Burger | Switch



Luke & Rebecca | Switch



Pinstripe | Switch

Friday, October 26

911 Operator | Switch



Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood | PS4



Chicken Range | PS4, PS Vita



My Hero One’s Justice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4, Xbox One

Coming Soon

Monday, October 29

SkyScrappers | Switch

Tuesday, October 30

Call of Cthulhu | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Gal Metal | Switch



Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far | PS4



LEGO Harry Potter Collection | Xbox One, Switch



Save Me Mr Tako | Switch



Sports Party | Switch



Yomawari: The Long Night Collection | Switch

Wednesday, October 31

Death Mark | PS4, Switch



Knock Knock | Switch

Thursday, November 1

Transistor | Switch

Friday, November 2