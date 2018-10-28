This week brings Lovecraftian nightmares, demonic entities on the Switch, and some hearty kingdoms.

In the immediate wake of Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve got a real mix of different games to check out. It’s a week of compilations, as the omnibus Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far is releasing alongside the LEGO Harry Potter Collection to finally bring the child wizard to a plenitude of platforms.

It’s also yet another good week for Switch ports. Hidden Folks and Diablo III are making their way to the portable device, and they’re both probably going to be pretty darn good on the go.

The mysterious Call of Cthulhu lands on Tuesday as well, and I’m legitimately curious about what kind of mind horrors are going to eat me / my brain / my soul in that game.

Anyway, that’s enough talking from me. Here’s a list of games that are coming out in the next couple weeks!

Monday, October 29

Corpse Party: Book of Shadows | PC



SkyScrappers | Switch

Tuesday, October 30

Call of Cthulhu | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Chronus Arc | PS4, PS Vita



Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut | PS4



Gal Metal | Switch



Gnomes Garden 2 | Xbox One



Infinite Adventures | PS4, Xbox One



Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far | PS4



LEGO Harry Potter Collection | Xbox One, Switch



Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition | Xbox One, Switch



OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes | Switch



Paper Dolls | PS VR



Redeemer: Enhanced Edition | PS4



Save Me Mr Tako | Switch, PC



Steven Universe: Save the Light | Switch



Sports Party | Switch



Yomawari: The Long Night Collection | Switch

Wednesday, October 31

Death Mark | PS4, PS Vita, Switch



Gloom | PC



Hidden Folks | Switch



Knock Knock | Switch



Numbala | Switch



The One We Found | Xbox One



Super Pixel Racers | PS4



Super Volley Blast | Xbox One

Thursday, November 1

The First Tree | Xbox One



Kitty Love - Way To Love For Love | Switch



Machinarium | Switch



The Quiet Man | PS4, PC



Super Pixel Racers | Xbox One



Super Volley Blast | PS4



Transistor | Switch

Friday, November 2

Diablo III: Eternal Collection | Switch



Gem Smashers | Xbox One



Legends of Catalonia: The Land of Barcelona | PS VR



Nekopara Vol. 1 | PS4



Revenge of the Bird King | PS Vita



Shadow of Loot Box | PS4



Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! | PS4

Coming Soon

Monday, November 5

Moonlighter | Switch

Tuesday, November 6

Full Metal Furies | Switch



Grip | Switch



Rogue Legacy | Switch



The Shapeshifting Detective | Switch, PC



Overkill’s The Walking Dead | PC



World of Final Fantasy Maxima | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, November 7

Deru - The Art of Cooperation | Switch



Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | PC

Thursday, November 8

Astebreed | Switch



Battlezone Gold Edition | Switch



MechaNika | Switch



Rage in Peace | Switch



Sky Force Anniversary | Switch



Syberia 1 & 2 | Switch

Friday, November 9