This week brings Lovecraftian nightmares, demonic entities on the Switch, and some hearty kingdoms.
In the immediate wake of Red Dead Redemption 2, we’ve got a real mix of different games to check out. It’s a week of compilations, as the omnibus Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far is releasing alongside the LEGO Harry Potter Collection to finally bring the child wizard to a plenitude of platforms.
It’s also yet another good week for Switch ports. Hidden Folks and Diablo III are making their way to the portable device, and they’re both probably going to be pretty darn good on the go.
The mysterious Call of Cthulhu lands on Tuesday as well, and I’m legitimately curious about what kind of mind horrors are going to eat me / my brain / my soul in that game.
Anyway, that’s enough talking from me. Here’s a list of games that are coming out in the next couple weeks!
Monday, October 29
- Corpse Party: Book of Shadows | PC
- SkyScrappers | Switch
Tuesday, October 30
- Call of Cthulhu | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Chronus Arc | PS4, PS Vita
- Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut | PS4
- Gal Metal | Switch
- Gnomes Garden 2 | Xbox One
- Infinite Adventures | PS4, Xbox One
- Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far | PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | Xbox One, Switch
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition | Xbox One, Switch
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes | Switch
- Paper Dolls | PS VR
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition | PS4
- Save Me Mr Tako | Switch, PC
- Steven Universe: Save the Light | Switch
- Sports Party | Switch
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection | Switch
Wednesday, October 31
- Death Mark | PS4, PS Vita, Switch
- Gloom | PC
- Hidden Folks | Switch
- Knock Knock | Switch
- Numbala | Switch
- The One We Found | Xbox One
- Super Pixel Racers | PS4
- Super Volley Blast | Xbox One
Thursday, November 1
- The First Tree | Xbox One
- Kitty Love - Way To Love For Love | Switch
- Machinarium | Switch
- The Quiet Man | PS4, PC
- Super Pixel Racers | Xbox One
- Super Volley Blast | PS4
- Transistor | Switch
Friday, November 2
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection | Switch
- Gem Smashers | Xbox One
- Legends of Catalonia: The Land of Barcelona | PS VR
- Nekopara Vol. 1 | PS4
- Revenge of the Bird King | PS Vita
- Shadow of Loot Box | PS4
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! | PS4
Coming Soon
Monday, November 5
- Moonlighter | Switch
Tuesday, November 6
- Full Metal Furies | Switch
- Grip | Switch
- Rogue Legacy | Switch
- The Shapeshifting Detective | Switch, PC
- Overkill’s The Walking Dead | PC
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Wednesday, November 7
- Deru - The Art of Cooperation | Switch
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | PC
Thursday, November 8
- Astebreed | Switch
- Battlezone Gold Edition | Switch
- MechaNika | Switch
- Rage in Peace | Switch
- Sky Force Anniversary | Switch
- Syberia 1 & 2 | Switch
Friday, November 9
- Hitman 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime | Switch
- Tetris Effect | PS VR
- Townsmen | Switch