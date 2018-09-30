I hope you like the vroom vroom sounds of very cool cars, because Forza Horizon 4 is coming this week. We’re also getting a new Assassin’s Creed and Super Mario Party.

We’re now taking the plunge into the Autumn of Many Games, and that means that there are things for literally everyone coming out constantly. If you like driving many different cars in many different events, then you have Forza Horizon 4. If you like historical re-enactments, you can go to ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. If you like parties, Super Mario Party is probably for you.

And it just doesn’t stop. A new Mega Man game. A pretty cool looking hero trainer game in Valthirian Arc. The hotly anticipated Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise. This is a week of hard choices, and things are only going to get more difficult from here on out.

Anyway, I’ll stop blabbering. Here’s a list of games coming out during the next couple weeks:

Tuesday, October 2

Astro Bot Rescue Mission | PSVR



Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | PS4



Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One



Mega Man 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Pato Box | PS Vita



Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR | PS VR



Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story | PS4, Switch, PC

Wednesday, October 3

Gnomes Garden | Xbox One

Thursday, October 4

Freaky Awesome | PS4



Frutakia 2 | Switch



Heavy Burger | Switch



Jettomero: Hero of the Universe | Switch



Kemono Friends Picross | Switch



The Midnight Sanctuary | PS4, Switch, PC



oOo: Ascension | Switch



Party Crashers | PS4, Switch



Revenant Dogma | Switch



Six Sides of the World | Switch



Soulblight | Switch



Splash Blast Panic | Switch



Trouserheart | Switch



Vertical Drop Heroes HD | Switch

Friday, October 5

Armored Freedom | Xbox One



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Super Mario Party | Switch



WWE 2k19 Digital Deluxe | PS4, Xbox One

Coming Soon

Monday, October 8

Bombing Busters | Switch

Tuesday, October 9

Disgaea 1 Complete | PS4, Switch



Goosebumps The Game | Switch



Mark of the Ninja: Remastered | Switch



Space Hulk Tactics | PS4, PC



WWE 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Thursday, October 11

Tricky Towers | Switch

Friday, October 12