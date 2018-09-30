I hope you like the vroom vroom sounds of very cool cars, because Forza Horizon 4 is coming this week. We’re also getting a new Assassin’s Creed and Super Mario Party.
We’re now taking the plunge into the Autumn of Many Games, and that means that there are things for literally everyone coming out constantly. If you like driving many different cars in many different events, then you have Forza Horizon 4. If you like historical re-enactments, you can go to ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. If you like parties, Super Mario Party is probably for you.
And it just doesn’t stop. A new Mega Man game. A pretty cool looking hero trainer game in Valthirian Arc. The hotly anticipated Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise. This is a week of hard choices, and things are only going to get more difficult from here on out.
Anyway, I’ll stop blabbering. Here’s a list of games coming out during the next couple weeks:
Tuesday, October 2
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission | PSVR
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise | PS4
- Forza Horizon 4 | Xbox One
- Mega Man 11 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Pato Box | PS Vita
- Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR | PS VR
- Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story | PS4, Switch, PC
Wednesday, October 3
- Gnomes Garden | Xbox One
Thursday, October 4
- Freaky Awesome | PS4
- Frutakia 2 | Switch
- Heavy Burger | Switch
- Jettomero: Hero of the Universe | Switch
- Kemono Friends Picross | Switch
- The Midnight Sanctuary | PS4, Switch, PC
- oOo: Ascension | Switch
- Party Crashers | PS4, Switch
- Revenant Dogma | Switch
- Six Sides of the World | Switch
- Soulblight | Switch
- Splash Blast Panic | Switch
- Trouserheart | Switch
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD | Switch
Friday, October 5
- Armored Freedom | Xbox One
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Super Mario Party | Switch
- WWE 2k19 Digital Deluxe | PS4, Xbox One
Coming Soon
Monday, October 8
- Bombing Busters | Switch
Tuesday, October 9
- Disgaea 1 Complete | PS4, Switch
- Goosebumps The Game | Switch
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered | Switch
- Space Hulk Tactics | PS4, PC
- WWE 2k19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Thursday, October 11
- Tricky Towers | Switch
Friday, October 12
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Luigi’s Mansion | 3DS
- The World Ends With You: Final Remix | Switch