The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Cloud And His Big Sword

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Cloud And His Big Sword
Image: Square Enix

After years of fans waiting, being teased, seeing trailers and more waiting, Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming out later this week.

I’ve never played FF7, so I don’t have a huge emotional connection to this remake’s release. But I get a lot of folks are very excited to finally get this first part of the large FF7 remake. The only thing I know about this game is that Cloud has a really, really big sword. Big swords are cool.

Beyond Final Fantasy VII Remake, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 6

  • The Last Turret | PC
  • Skin And Bones | PC
  • Ufflegrim | PC
  • Lonecastle | PC

Tuesday, April 7

  • Below | PS4
  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Grimvalor | Switch
  • Pattern | Mac, PC
  • Sophie’s Cubes | Mac, PC
  • Infinite Dronin | PC
  • Digital Paintball Redux | PC
  • Octaflight | PC
  • Badlands | PC
  • Nations At War Digital | PC

Wednesday, April 8

  • Biped | PS4
  • Convoy | A Tactical Roguelike | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pen and Paper Games Bundle | Switch
  • Ubongo | Switch
  • Galaxy Of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | PS4, Switch
  • Towertale | Switch
  • A Room Where Art Conceals | PSVR
  • Sharknado VR: Eye Of The Storm | PSVR
  • Dark Disharmony | PC
  • Delirium | PC
  • Bear Party: Adventure | PC
  • Squatch | PC
  • Humanity | PC
  • Godking: Master Of Rituals | PC

Thursday, April 9

  • Beholder 2 | Xbox One
  • Bridge! 3 | Switch
  • Gunbrick: Reloaded | Switch
  • Monster Viator | Switch
  • Fight Of Animals | Switch
  • AFL Evolution 2 | PS4
  • Troubleshooter | PS4
  • Blindspot | PC
  • Race Maniacs | PC
  • The Procession To Calvary | PC, Mac
  • Hinterhalt 3 | PC, Mac
  • Bastard Little Zombie | PC
  • holedown | PC
  • Mask Of Mists | PC
  • Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
  • Wanderlust: Transsiberian | PC, Mac

Friday, April 10

  • BlockQuest Maker | Xbox One
  • Braveland Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
  • Retro Tanks | Xbox One
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4
  • Obduction | Xbox One
  • RMX Real Motorcross | Switch
  • Rush Rover | Switch
  • Mini Railway | PC, Mac
  • Karma City Police | PC
  • Alder’s Blood | PC
  • Heal | PC
  • Group Project Simulator | PC
  • Tower Of God | PC

Saturday, April 11

  • Space Engineers | Xbox One
  • Tharsis | Switch

Sunday, April 12

  • Thrice In A Row | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

