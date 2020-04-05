The Week In Games: Cloud And His Big Sword

After years of fans waiting, being teased, seeing trailers and more waiting, Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming out later this week.
I’ve never played FF7, so I don’t have a huge emotional connection to this remake’s release. But I get a lot of folks are very excited to finally get this first part of the large FF7 remake. The only thing I know about this game is that Cloud has a really, really big sword. Big swords are cool.
Beyond Final Fantasy VII Remake, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, April 6
- The Last Turret | PC
- Skin And Bones | PC
- Ufflegrim | PC
- Lonecastle | PC
Tuesday, April 7
- Below | PS4
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PS4, Switch, PC
- Grimvalor | Switch
- Pattern | Mac, PC
- Sophie’s Cubes | Mac, PC
- Infinite Dronin | PC
- Digital Paintball Redux | PC
- Octaflight | PC
- Badlands | PC
- Nations At War Digital | PC
Wednesday, April 8
- Biped | PS4
- Convoy | A Tactical Roguelike | PS4, Xbox One
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle | Switch
- Ubongo | Switch
- Galaxy Of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | PS4, Switch
- Towertale | Switch
- A Room Where Art Conceals | PSVR
- Sharknado VR: Eye Of The Storm | PSVR
- Dark Disharmony | PC
- Delirium | PC
- Bear Party: Adventure | PC
- Squatch | PC
- Humanity | PC
- Godking: Master Of Rituals | PC
Thursday, April 9
- Beholder 2 | Xbox One
- Bridge! 3 | Switch
- Gunbrick: Reloaded | Switch
- Monster Viator | Switch
- Fight Of Animals | Switch
- AFL Evolution 2 | PS4
- Troubleshooter | PS4
- Blindspot | PC
- Race Maniacs | PC
- The Procession To Calvary | PC, Mac
- Hinterhalt 3 | PC, Mac
- Bastard Little Zombie | PC
- holedown | PC
- Mask Of Mists | PC
- Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian | PC, Mac
Friday, April 10
- BlockQuest Maker | Xbox One
- Braveland Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
- Retro Tanks | Xbox One
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4
- Obduction | Xbox One
- RMX Real Motorcross | Switch
- Rush Rover | Switch
- Mini Railway | PC, Mac
- Karma City Police | PC
- Alder’s Blood | PC
- Heal | PC
- Group Project Simulator | PC
- Tower Of God | PC
Saturday, April 11
- Space Engineers | Xbox One
- Tharsis | Switch
Sunday, April 12
- Thrice In A Row | PC