The Week In Games: Cloud And His Big Sword

Image : Square Enix

After years of fans waiting, being teased, seeing trailers and more waiting, Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming out later this week.

I’ve never played FF7, so I don’t have a huge emotional connection to this remake’s release. But I get a lot of folks are very excited to finally get this first part of the large FF7 remake. The only thing I know about this game is that Cloud has a really, really big sword. Big swords are cool.

Beyond Final Fantasy VII Remake, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 6

The Last Turret | PC

Skin And Bones | PC

Ufflegrim | PC

Lonecastle | PC

Tuesday, April 7

Below | PS4

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PS4, Switch, PC

Grimvalor | Switch

Pattern | Mac, PC

Sophie’s Cubes | Mac, PC

Infinite Dronin | PC

Digital Paintball Redux | PC

Octaflight | PC

Badlands | PC

Nations At War Digital | PC

Wednesday, April 8

Biped | PS4

Convoy | A Tactical Roguelike | PS4, Xbox One

Pen and Paper Games Bundle | Switch

Ubongo | Switch

Galaxy Of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | PS4, Switch

Towertale | Switch

A Room Where Art Conceals | PSVR

Sharknado VR: Eye Of The Storm | PSVR

Dark Disharmony | PC

Delirium | PC

Bear Party: Adventure | PC

Squatch | PC

Humanity | PC

Godking: Master Of Rituals | PC

Thursday, April 9

Beholder 2 | Xbox One

Bridge! 3 | Switch

Gunbrick: Reloaded | Switch

Monster Viator | Switch

Fight Of Animals | Switch

AFL Evolution 2 | PS4

Troubleshooter | PS4

Blindspot | PC

Race Maniacs | PC

The Procession To Calvary | PC, Mac

Hinterhalt 3 | PC, Mac

Bastard Little Zombie | PC

holedown | PC

Mask Of Mists | PC

Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC

Wanderlust: Transsiberian | PC, Mac

Friday, April 10

BlockQuest Maker | Xbox One

Braveland Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One

Retro Tanks | Xbox One

Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4

Obduction | Xbox One

RMX Real Motorcross | Switch

Rush Rover | Switch

Mini Railway | PC, Mac

Karma City Police | PC

Alder’s Blood | PC

Heal | PC

Group Project Simulator | PC

Tower Of God | PC

Saturday, April 11

Space Engineers | Xbox One

Tharsis | Switch

Sunday, April 12