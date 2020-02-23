The Week In Games: Chu, Chu, Chu In VR

In space, everybody can hear you sing and dance. Aliens are invading and it’s time for Ulala the fearless reporter to figure out what’s going on. And also to say chu a lot while dancing with aliens.
Space Channel 5 was always one of those games I’d see in magazines and be really confused about. It wasn’t until years later that I actually saw someone playing it and realized it was cool. Not sure about dancing in VR, but who knows. It could be good. I’m just happy to see Sega bringing back an old franchise like this. Hope we see more of that!
Beyond Space Channel 5 VR, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, Feb. 24
- MathLand | Switch
- Project AETHER: First Contact | PC
- Money Loves Silence | PC
- Poly Duels | PC
Tuesday, Feb. 25
- Hayfever | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Rune Factory 4 | Switch
- Ganbare! Super Strikers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita
- Wasteland Remastered | Xbox One, PC
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash | PSVR
- House Flipper | PS4
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Two Point Hospital | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Infliction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Samurai Showdown | Switch
- Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One
- Arcade Fuzz | Switch
- Broken Lines | Switch
- The Unholy Society | Switch, PC
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition | PC
- Smart Moves | PC
- Mists of Noyah | PC
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Bastide | PC
- One Finger Death Punch 2 | Xbox One
- House Flipper | Xbox One
- Hero Must Die. Again | PS4, PC
- Vasilis | PS4, Vita
- Castle of No Escape 2 | Xbox One
- Edgar -Bokbok in Boulzac | Switch
- Catlandia: Crisis at Fort Pawprint | PC, Mac
- Arcane Showdown | PC
- WREN | PC
- Crocotile 3D | PC
- Void Monsters 2: The Blight | PC
- Relow | PC, Mac
- Vapormaze | PC
- WATCH | PC
- Beyond Extinct | PC
Thursday, Feb. 27
- Soul Axiom | Switch
- Overpass | PC
- Heaven Dust | Switch, PC
- Underhero | Switch
- Hero Must Die. Again | Switch
- Mousecraft | Switch
- Voxelgram | Switch
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers | Switch
- Animated Jigsaws Collection | Switch
- Dual Brain Vol. 3: Shapes | Switch
- Wanderlust Travel Stories | Switch
- Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary | Switch
- Served! | Switch
- Diadra Empty | PS4
- MX Nitro: Ultimate Edition | PS4
- Dominance | PC
- Beach Buggy Racing 2 | PC
- Devasted | PC
- Warmth | PC
- Ironheart | PC, Mac
- Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | PC, Mac
- Snaliens | PC
- Iris and The Giant | PC, Mac
Friday, Feb. 28
- Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PS4, PC
- ToeJam & Earl: Back In The Groove | Switch
- Coffee Crisis | PS4
- Stab Stab Stab! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Dwarrows | PC, Mac
- Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders | PC
- Bloodroots | PS4, Switch, PC
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bucket Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Metro Redux | Switch
- LocO-SportS | Switch
- BE-A Walker | Switch
- Metro: Last Light | Switch
- Metro 2033 | Switch
- Skull Rogue | Switch
- Ski Sniper | Switch
- Spartan Fist | Switch, PS4
- Profane | Switch
- Depixtion | Switch
- Ritual: Crown of Horns | PS4
- Bierwagen Rush | PC
- Retrowave | PC
- Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula | PC
- Paper Pirates | PC
- Frog X Log | PC
Saturday, Feb. 29
- Clown Nightmare, Satan’s Joke | PC
- Cube Course | PC
Sunday, March 1
- Vilundia | PC