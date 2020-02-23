The Week In Games: Chu, Chu, Chu In VR

Image : Sega

In space, everybody can hear you sing and dance. Aliens are invading and it’s time for Ulala the fearless reporter to figure out what’s going on. And also to say chu a lot while dancing with aliens.

Space Channel 5 was always one of those games I’d see in magazines and be really confused about. It wasn’t until years later that I actually saw someone playing it and realized it was cool. Not sure about dancing in VR, but who knows. It could be good. I’m just happy to see Sega bringing back an old franchise like this. Hope we see more of that!

Advertisement

Beyond Space Channel 5 VR, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, Feb. 24

MathLand | Switch

Project AETHER: First Contact | PC

Money Loves Silence | PC

Poly Duels | PC

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Hayfever | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Rune Factory 4 | Switch

Ganbare! Super Strikers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita

Wasteland Remastered | Xbox One, PC

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash | PSVR

House Flipper | PS4

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Two Point Hospital | Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Infliction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Samurai Showdown | Switch

Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One

Arcade Fuzz | Switch

Broken Lines | Switch

The Unholy Society | Switch, PC

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition | PC

Smart Moves | PC

Broken Lines | PC

Mists of Noyah | PC

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Bastide | PC

One Finger Death Punch 2 | Xbox One

House Flipper | Xbox One

Hero Must Die. Again | PS4, PC

Vasilis | PS4, Vita

Castle of No Escape 2 | Xbox One

Edgar -Bokbok in Boulzac | Switch

Catlandia: Crisis at Fort Pawprint | PC, Mac

Arcane Showdown | PC

WREN | PC

Crocotile 3D | PC

Void Monsters 2: The Blight | PC

Relow | PC, Mac

Vapormaze | PC

WATCH | PC

Beyond Extinct | PC

Thursday, Feb. 27

Soul Axiom | Switch

Overpass | PC

Heaven Dust | Switch, PC

Underhero | Switch

Hero Must Die. Again | Switch

Mousecraft | Switch

Voxelgram | Switch

Kingdom Rush Frontiers | Switch

Animated Jigsaws Collection | Switch

Dual Brain Vol. 3: Shapes | Switch

Wanderlust Travel Stories | Switch

Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary | Switch

Served! | Switch

Diadra Empty | PS4

MX Nitro: Ultimate Edition | PS4

Dominance | PC

Beach Buggy Racing 2 | PC

Devasted | PC

Warmth | PC

Ironheart | PC, Mac

Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | PC, Mac

Snaliens | PC

Iris and The Giant | PC, Mac

Friday, Feb. 28

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PS4, PC

ToeJam & Earl: Back In The Groove | Switch

Coffee Crisis | PS4

Stab Stab Stab! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dwarrows | PC, Mac

Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders | PC

Bloodroots | PS4, Switch, PC

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Bucket Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Metro Redux | Switch

LocO-SportS | Switch

BE-A Walker | Switch

Metro: Last Light | Switch

Metro 2033 | Switch

Skull Rogue | Switch

Ski Sniper | Switch

Spartan Fist | Switch, PS4

Profane | Switch

Depixtion | Switch



Ritual: Crown of Horns | PS4

Bierwagen Rush | PC

Retrowave | PC

Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula | PC

Paper Pirates | PC

Frog X Log | PC

Saturday, Feb. 29

Clown Nightmare, Satan’s Joke | PC

Cube Course | PC

Sunday, March 1