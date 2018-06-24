The game release cycle is back in the swing of things post-E3, and that means we’ve got Captain Spirit’s debut, a Ys game, and some excellent Switch ports.

As a longtime fan of Dontnod, I’m more than a little bit curious about The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. I’ll admit to finding the trailer a little too precious and indie film-y, but I’m willing to take a gamble on it as my introduction to whatever Life Is Strange 2 is going to be. Captain Spirit is also free, so that means something.

This is also an interesting week for ports. The “Classic Edition” of Far Cry 3 is coming to a contemporary console, Lumines is getting a remaster, and Limbo, Wolfenstein II, and the Crash Bandicoot trilogy are all going to the Switch. It’s a good week for people who want broader access to some games that already exist!

I’ll stop my game yammering and let you check out this list of games coming this week.

Monday, June 25

Super Kids Racing | PS4

Tuesday, June 26

Air Mail | Switch



Atomine | PS4



Dimension Drive | PS4



Cubikolor | Switch



de Blob | Switch



Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | PS4



Grave Danger | PS4



Hajwala | PS4



Lumines Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



NieR: Automata - Become As Gods Edition | Xbox One



Rainbow Skies | PS4, PS3, PS Vita



Realms of Arkania: Star Trail | PS4



Salary Man Escape VR | PSVR



Slime-san: Superslime Edition | PS4



The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit | PS4, Xbox One, PC



The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga | PS4



The Night Journey | PS4



Trove: Geode | Xbox One



Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA | Switch



Wednesday, June 27

Angels of Death | Switch



Thursday, June 28

Epic Loon | Xbox One



Dream Alone | Switch



Fighting EX Layer | PS4



Figment | Switch



Fossil Hunters | Switch



Grave Danger | Switch



I.F.O | 3DS



Limbo | Switch



MotoGP 18 | Switch



Next Up Hero | PS4, Xbox One



No Heroes Here | Switch



Paranautical Activity | Switch



Photon Cube | Switch



Tour de France 2018 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Friday, June 29

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | Xbox One, Switch



Esper | PSVR



Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends | PS4



Ikaruga | PS4



The Crew 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Magical Brickout | Xbox One



Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk | PS Vita



Waking Violet | Switch



Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Switch



Coming Soon

Monday, July 2

SpiritSphere DX | Switch



Thursday, July 5