The game release cycle is back in the swing of things post-E3, and that means we’ve got Captain Spirit’s debut, a Ys game, and some excellent Switch ports.
As a longtime fan of Dontnod, I’m more than a little bit curious about The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. I’ll admit to finding the trailer a little too precious and indie film-y, but I’m willing to take a gamble on it as my introduction to whatever Life Is Strange 2 is going to be. Captain Spirit is also free, so that means something.
This is also an interesting week for ports. The “Classic Edition” of Far Cry 3 is coming to a contemporary console, Lumines is getting a remaster, and Limbo, Wolfenstein II, and the Crash Bandicoot trilogy are all going to the Switch. It’s a good week for people who want broader access to some games that already exist!
I’ll stop my game yammering and let you check out this list of games coming this week.
Monday, June 25
- Super Kids Racing | PS4
Tuesday, June 26
- Air Mail | Switch
- Atomine | PS4
- Dimension Drive | PS4
- Cubikolor | Switch
- de Blob | Switch
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | PS4
- Grave Danger | PS4
- Hajwala | PS4
- Lumines Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- NieR: Automata - Become As Gods Edition | Xbox One
- Rainbow Skies | PS4, PS3, PS Vita
- Realms of Arkania: Star Trail | PS4
- Salary Man Escape VR | PSVR
- Slime-san: Superslime Edition | PS4
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga | PS4
- The Night Journey | PS4
- Trove: Geode | Xbox One
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA | Switch
Wednesday, June 27
- Angels of Death | Switch
Thursday, June 28
- Epic Loon | Xbox One
- Dream Alone | Switch
- Fighting EX Layer | PS4
- Figment | Switch
- Fossil Hunters | Switch
- Grave Danger | Switch
- I.F.O | 3DS
- Limbo | Switch
- MotoGP 18 | Switch
- Next Up Hero | PS4, Xbox One
- No Heroes Here | Switch
- Paranautical Activity | Switch
- Photon Cube | Switch
- Tour de France 2018 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Friday, June 29
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy | Xbox One, Switch
- Esper | PSVR
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends | PS4
- Ikaruga | PS4
- The Crew 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Magical Brickout | Xbox One
- Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk | PS Vita
- Waking Violet | Switch
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Switch
Coming Soon
Monday, July 2
- SpiritSphere DX | Switch
Thursday, July 5
- Awkward | Switch
- Miles & Kilo | Switch
- Mushroom Wars 2 | Switch
- Yuso | Switch