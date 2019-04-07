I wonder how much longer the Vita will keep getting new games released on it. I know indie devs have supported it for some time now, but it feels like the Switch has taken on the role of “Portable console that is perfect for smaller games.” Do you think that when the inevitable PS5 is released we will still be getting Vita games? I think not, but stranger things have happened.



Like last week, not a huge amount of “AAA-SUPER BIG” video games releasing this week. But that’s not to say there isn’t anything wonderful dropping in the next seven days. On Tuesday, the Phoenix Wright series jumps to PS4 and Xbox One with a bundle of games. Later in the week a favorite of mine, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2, is released on more platforms. Pathway looks cool. Former Kotaku writer Patricia Hernandez over at Polygon called it a mix of Xcom and Indiana Jones, which sounds great!

Update (5:58 PM)

It seems Shovel Knight King Of Cards and Showdown AREN’T coming out next week. This mistake has been fixed and I’m sorry that I included the games in this week’s post.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, April 8

Ghost 1.0 | PS4

Assault Of The Robots | PC

Magic Farm 2: Fairy Lands | PC

Hotel Mogul: Las Vegas | PC

30 Days To Survive | PC

Jungle Z | Switch

Tuesday, April 9

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Shovel Knight Showdown | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, Linux [Delayed]

Shovel Knight: King Of Cards | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, Linux [Delayed]

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning | PS4, PC

Dangerous Driving | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Airport Simulator | PS4



Falcon Age | PS4

Vaporum | PS4

Out There: Ω The Alliance | Switch

Dissection Simulator: Frog Edition | Steam VR, Oculus Rift

Vacation Simulator | Steam VR, Oculus Rift

OverTheCloud : Lost Planet | PC

Wednesday, April 10

Vaporum | Xbox One

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2 | Xbox One, Switch

The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Switch, iOS, Android

Royal Roads | PS4

Plaguepunk Justice | PC

Metaverse Keeper | PC

Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Switch

Thursday, April 11

Way Of The Passive Fist | Switch

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice | Switch

Shadowgate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

Vaporum | Switch

Reigns: Game Of Thrones | Switch

Back To Bed | Switch

F18 Carrier Landing | SteamVR

Axiom Soccer | PC

Akabeth Tactics | PC

Pathway | PC, Mac

Weedcraft Inc | PC, Mac

Tiny Tracks | PC

Leaf | PC

Bot Vice | Switch

Box Align | Switch

Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission | Switch

Silence | Switch

Super Star Path | Switch

The Demon Crystal | Switch

Friday, April 12

Constructor Plus | PS4

Dark Quest 2 | PS4

Rolling Sky | Switch

Street Basketball | Switch

A Dark Room | Switch

Paradox Vector | PC

Hotlap Heroes | PC, Mac

Bubbles The Cat | PC

Saturday, April 13