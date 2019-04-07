I wonder how much longer the Vita will keep getting new games released on it. I know indie devs have supported it for some time now, but it feels like the Switch has taken on the role of “Portable console that is perfect for smaller games.” Do you think that when the inevitable PS5 is released we will still be getting Vita games? I think not, but stranger things have happened.
Like last week, not a huge amount of “AAA-SUPER BIG” video games releasing this week. But that’s not to say there isn’t anything wonderful dropping in the next seven days. On Tuesday, the Phoenix Wright series jumps to PS4 and Xbox One with a bundle of games. Later in the week a favorite of mine, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2, is released on more platforms. Pathway looks cool. Former Kotaku writer Patricia Hernandez over at Polygon called it a mix of Xcom and Indiana Jones, which sounds great!
Update (5:58 PM)
It seems Shovel Knight King Of Cards and Showdown AREN’T coming out next week. This mistake has been fixed and I’m sorry that I included the games in this week’s post.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, April 8
- Ghost 1.0 | PS4
- Assault Of The Robots | PC
- Magic Farm 2: Fairy Lands | PC
- Hotel Mogul: Las Vegas | PC
- 30 Days To Survive | PC
- Jungle Z | Switch
Tuesday, April 9
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
Shovel Knight Showdown | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, Linux [Delayed] Shovel Knight: King Of Cards | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, Linux [Delayed]
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning | PS4, PC
- Dangerous Driving | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Airport Simulator | PS4
- Falcon Age | PS4
- Vaporum | PS4
- Out There: Ω The Alliance | Switch
- Dissection Simulator: Frog Edition | Steam VR, Oculus Rift
- Vacation Simulator | Steam VR, Oculus Rift
- OverTheCloud : Lost Planet | PC
Wednesday, April 10
- Vaporum | Xbox One
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2 | Xbox One, Switch
- The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Switch, iOS, Android
- Royal Roads | PS4
- Plaguepunk Justice | PC
- Metaverse Keeper | PC
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Switch
Thursday, April 11
- Way Of The Passive Fist | Switch
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice | Switch
- Shadowgate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4
- Vaporum | Switch
- Reigns: Game Of Thrones | Switch
- Back To Bed | Switch
- F18 Carrier Landing | SteamVR
- Axiom Soccer | PC
- Akabeth Tactics | PC
- Pathway | PC, Mac
- Weedcraft Inc | PC, Mac
- Tiny Tracks | PC
- Leaf | PC
- Bot Vice | Switch
- Box Align | Switch
- Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission | Switch
- Silence | Switch
- Super Star Path | Switch
- The Demon Crystal | Switch
Friday, April 12
- Constructor Plus | PS4
- Dark Quest 2 | PS4
- Rolling Sky | Switch
- Street Basketball | Switch
- A Dark Room | Switch
- Paradox Vector | PC
- Hotlap Heroes | PC, Mac
- Bubbles The Cat | PC
Saturday, April 13
- Train Valley 2 | PC