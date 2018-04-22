Giant robots and snow-covered landscapes are great science fiction, and we’re getting both of those in this week’s jam-packed lineup of games.
I love a good tactical experience, so Battletech seems like it’s going to be right up my alley. It looks like it’s the exact right level of fiddly interaction and number crunching to get me excited for screaming catch phrases right out of Pacific Rim.
Frostpunk is also coming Tuesday, and being a fan of city builders, I’m curious about its melding of city creation and society management. Hopefully I’ll figure out how to survive the frozen wastes.
This week is actually pretty packed with games for a number of consoles, including a number of games for PS VR, PS Vita, and a little console you might remember called the WiiU. There are puzzle games, mystery games, and every an FMV-ish game called Late Shift. There’s a wide range of selection for everyone to take in during their post-God of War gaming.
Without delaying further, here’s the week in games:
Tuesday, April 24
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- BattleTech — PC
- Cluster Tumble — PS4
- Code 51: Mecha Arena — PS VR
- Cosmic Star Heroine — PS Vita
- Dead Secret — PS VR
- Devious Dungeon — PS4, PS Vita
- Emily Wants to Play Too — PS4
- Firefighters - The Simulation — Switch
- Firefighters: Airport Fire Department — Switch
- Frostpunk — PC
- Gal*Gun 2 — Switch
- Hello Kitty Kruisers — Switch
- Jolt Family Robot Racer — PS4
- Just In Time Incorporated — PS VR
- Pic-A-Pix Color — PS4, PS Vita
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality — PS VR
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole — Switch
- Subaeria — Xbox One
- The Invisible Hours — Xbox One
- The Swords of Ditto — PS4, PC
- To Leave — PS4
Wednesday, April 25
- 39 Days to Mars — PC
- Death Road to Canada — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Emily Wants To Play Too — Xbox One
- Runestone Keeper — Xbox One
- Where Are My Friends? — Switch
Thursday, April 26
- A Robot Named Fight — Switch
- ACA NeoGeo Ghost Pilots — Switch
- Agatha Knife — Switch
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story — Switch
- Digital Angling — PS VR
- Goetia — Switch
- KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch — Switch
- Late Shift — Switch
- Light Fall — Switch
- MLB Home Run Derby VR — PS VR
- Shoppe Keep 2 — PC
- Sky Rogue — Switch
- Spacejacked — PS4
- Sparkle ZERO — Switch
- Survive Mr. Cube! — PS4
- Unalive — WiiU
Friday, April 27
- 12 Orbits — Switch
- Agatha Knife — Xbox One
- Aqua Moto Racing Utopia — Switch
- Bouncy Bob — Switch
- DragoDino — Xbox One, Switch
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition — Switch
- Korgan — Xbox One
- Monster Prom — PC
- Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly — PS Vita
- Save The Ninja Clan — Switch
- Snow Moto Racing Freedom — Switch
Coming Soon
Thursday, May 3
- Nihilumbra — Switch
- Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia — PC
Friday, May 4
- City of Brass — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — Switch