Giant robots and snow-covered landscapes are great science fiction, and we’re getting both of those in this week’s jam-packed lineup of games.

I love a good tactical experience, so Battletech seems like it’s going to be right up my alley. It looks like it’s the exact right level of fiddly interaction and number crunching to get me excited for screaming catch phrases right out of Pacific Rim.

Frostpunk is also coming Tuesday, and being a fan of city builders, I’m curious about its melding of city creation and society management. Hopefully I’ll figure out how to survive the frozen wastes.

This week is actually pretty packed with games for a number of consoles, including a number of games for PS VR, PS Vita, and a little console you might remember called the WiiU. There are puzzle games, mystery games, and every an FMV-ish game called Late Shift. There’s a wide range of selection for everyone to take in during their post-God of War gaming.

Without delaying further, here’s the week in games:

Tuesday, April 24

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



BattleTech — PC



Cluster Tumble — PS4



Code 51: Mecha Arena — PS VR



Cosmic Star Heroine — PS Vita



Dead Secret — PS VR



Devious Dungeon — PS4, PS Vita



Emily Wants to Play Too — PS4



Firefighters - The Simulation — Switch



Firefighters: Airport Fire Department — Switch



Frostpunk — PC



Gal*Gun 2 — Switch



Hello Kitty Kruisers — Switch



Jolt Family Robot Racer — PS4



Just In Time Incorporated — PS VR



Pic-A-Pix Color — PS4, PS Vita



Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality — PS VR



South Park: The Fractured But Whole — Switch



Subaeria — Xbox One



The Invisible Hours — Xbox One



The Swords of Ditto — PS4, PC



To Leave — PS4



Wednesday, April 25

39 Days to Mars — PC



Death Road to Canada — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Emily Wants To Play Too — Xbox One



Runestone Keeper — Xbox One



Where Are My Friends? — Switch



Thursday, April 26

A Robot Named Fight — Switch



ACA NeoGeo Ghost Pilots — Switch



Agatha Knife — Switch



Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story — Switch



Digital Angling — PS VR



Goetia — Switch



KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch — Switch



Late Shift — Switch



Light Fall — Switch



MLB Home Run Derby VR — PS VR



Shoppe Keep 2 — PC



Sky Rogue — Switch



Spacejacked — PS4



Sparkle ZERO — Switch



Survive Mr. Cube! — PS4



Unalive — WiiU



Friday, April 27

12 Orbits — Switch



Agatha Knife — Xbox One



Aqua Moto Racing Utopia — Switch



Bouncy Bob — Switch



DragoDino — Xbox One, Switch



Jotun: Valhalla Edition — Switch



Korgan — Xbox One



Monster Prom — PC



Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly — PS Vita



Save The Ninja Clan — Switch



Snow Moto Racing Freedom — Switch



Coming Soon

Thursday, May 3

Nihilumbra — Switch



Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia — PC



Friday, May 4