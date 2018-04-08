We spent a minute playing games last week, but this week we’ve got some new JRPGs to explore, VR experiences to stumble through, and sacrifices to make. Also, Owlboy.

This week is dominated by games coming to platforms they’ve not yet been to. Earthlock, Hellblade, Owlboy, and a few others are finally branching out, giving a whole new set of players access to them. We’re also getting some exciting new stuff like Extinction and Dead In Vinland, both games that have trickled out some info without giving too much away. Mysterious!

The number of Vita games has dropped off this week, ending what appeared to be the most productive streak that the console has had in a little while. The Switch is still releasing interesting games weekly, which continues the streak that the platform has had over the past few weeks.

There’s lots of other, stuff, too. Check it out:

Monday, April 9

The Bunker — Switch



Tuesday, April 10

Extinction — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Masters of Anima — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Owlboy — PS4, Xbox One



Project Nimbus: Code Mirai — PS4



Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs — PS4, Xbox One



Robocraft Infinity — Xbox One



Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality — PS VR



Starlit Adventures — PS4



Super Amazeballs — PS VR



Super Daryl Deluxe — PS4, Switch, PC



Time Carnage — PS VR



Wednesday, April 11

Bombslinger — Xbox One, Switch, PC



Earthlock: Festival of Magic — Xbox One



Deep Ones — PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — Xbox One



League of Evil — PS4, PS Vita



Operation Warcade — PS VR



Ys Origin — Xbox One



Thursday, April 12

Asdivine Hearts — Switch



#Breakforcist Battle — Switch



Burly Men At Sea — Switch



Dead in Vinland — PC



Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition — Switch



Dusty Raging Fist — PS4



Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs — Switch



Rogue Aces — PS4, PS Vita, Switch



Skies of Fury DX — Switch



Streets of Red - Devil’s Dare Deluxe — Switch



Friday, April 13

Pirates: All Aboard! — Switch



Coming Soon

Tuesday, April 17

It’s Spring Again — Switch



Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — PS4



Wild Guns: Reloaded — Switch



Thursday, April 19

BAFL: Brakes Are For Losers — Switch



Friday, April 20