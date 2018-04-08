We spent a minute playing games last week, but this week we’ve got some new JRPGs to explore, VR experiences to stumble through, and sacrifices to make. Also, Owlboy.
This week is dominated by games coming to platforms they’ve not yet been to. Earthlock, Hellblade, Owlboy, and a few others are finally branching out, giving a whole new set of players access to them. We’re also getting some exciting new stuff like Extinction and Dead In Vinland, both games that have trickled out some info without giving too much away. Mysterious!
The number of Vita games has dropped off this week, ending what appeared to be the most productive streak that the console has had in a little while. The Switch is still releasing interesting games weekly, which continues the streak that the platform has had over the past few weeks.
There’s lots of other, stuff, too. Check it out:
Monday, April 9
- The Bunker — Switch
Tuesday, April 10
- Extinction — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Masters of Anima — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Owlboy — PS4, Xbox One
- Project Nimbus: Code Mirai — PS4
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs — PS4, Xbox One
- Robocraft Infinity — Xbox One
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality — PS VR
- Starlit Adventures — PS4
- Super Amazeballs — PS VR
- Super Daryl Deluxe — PS4, Switch, PC
- Time Carnage — PS VR
Wednesday, April 11
- Bombslinger — Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic — Xbox One
- Deep Ones — PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — Xbox One
- League of Evil — PS4, PS Vita
- Operation Warcade — PS VR
- Ys Origin — Xbox One
Thursday, April 12
- Asdivine Hearts — Switch
- #Breakforcist Battle — Switch
- Burly Men At Sea — Switch
- Dead in Vinland — PC
- Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition — Switch
- Dusty Raging Fist — PS4
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs — Switch
- Rogue Aces — PS4, PS Vita, Switch
- Skies of Fury DX — Switch
- Streets of Red - Devil’s Dare Deluxe — Switch
Friday, April 13
- Pirates: All Aboard! — Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, April 17
- It’s Spring Again — Switch
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — PS4
- Wild Guns: Reloaded — Switch
Thursday, April 19
- BAFL: Brakes Are For Losers — Switch
Friday, April 20
- God of War — PS4
- The Way Remastered — Switch