The Week In Games: Beware Of Ghosts

This week Ghost Recon Breakpoint releases, letting players explore a large open world map as super tactical soldiers. If it is anything like the last game, it also means players will be able to cause all sorts of mayhem using vehicles and explosives.

I enjoyed the gameplay of the last Ghost Recon game, Wildlands, but the world felt so boring and the story never hooked me that I stopped about 60% of the way through. I’ve been tempted to go back and finish off the last leaders of The Cartel for a while now. Maybe I should do that before I play Breakpoint? Or maybe I’ll skip Breakpoint and never play Wildlands again? Who knows!?

There’s more coming out this week beyond a new and big Ubisoft game. Warsaw looks like a cross between World War II and Darkest Dungeon. Destiny 2's big new expansion drops this week, alongside the jump to Steam. And for Ghostbusters fans out there, that game from a few years back is being remastered for current-gen systems. I remember liking the first few hours of that game and hating the rest of it. Maybe I’ll like it more on new consoles?

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, September 30

Chop Is Dish | Switch

Blockoid | PC

Fallen Empires | PC, Mac

Nobodies | PC, Mac

Duck In Town - A Rising Knight | PC, Mac

Balloon Fighter | PC

Cube World | PC

Ten Days To War | PC

Spaceland | PC

The Lost | PC

Tuesday, October 1

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 | PS4

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PS4, Xbox One, PC

YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love At The Bound Of This World | PS4, Switch PC

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

80 Days | Switch

Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition | Switch

Lanternium | Switch

Super Crate Box | Switch

Hunting On Myths | PC

Particle Wars | PC

Wednesday, October 2

Asdivine Kamura | Xbox One, PC

Warsaw | PC

We Were Here Too | Xbox One

Spooky Ghost Dot Com | Switch

Marginalia | PC

Norman’s Night In | PC

Drawn Down Abyss | PC, Mac

RaceXXL Space | PC

The Long Return | PC

Thursday, October 3

Neo Cab | Switch, PC

Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds | PS4, Xbox One

Candleman | Switch

A Hole New World | PS Vita

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandator | PC

Fault: Milestone One | Switch

CASE: Animatronics | Switch

Galaxy Champions TV | Switch

Cubixx | Switch

Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI | Switch

Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Switch

Hero Of The Forest | PC

Hexxon | PC, Mac

Endless Fables 4: Shadow Within | PC, Mac

Alive 2 Survive | PC, Mac

Friday, October 4

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC

SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca | Xbox One

Rimelands: Hammer Of Thor | Switch

The Tiny Bang Story | Switch

One Night Stand | Switch

Beats Runner | Switch

CROSSNIQ+ | Switch

Dungeons Of The Fallen | PC

The Sword And The Slime | PC

Shard | PC

Digital Rose | PC

Saturday, October 5