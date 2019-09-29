Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Beware Of Ghosts

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:The Week In Games
2.4K
2
Save

This week Ghost Recon Breakpoint releases, letting players explore a large open world map as super tactical soldiers. If it is anything like the last game, it also means players will be able to cause all sorts of mayhem using vehicles and explosives.

I enjoyed the gameplay of the last Ghost Recon game, Wildlands, but the world felt so boring and the story never hooked me that I stopped about 60% of the way through. I’ve been tempted to go back and finish off the last leaders of The Cartel for a while now. Maybe I should do that before I play Breakpoint? Or maybe I’ll skip Breakpoint and never play Wildlands again? Who knows!?

Advertisement

There’s more coming out this week beyond a new and big Ubisoft game. Warsaw looks like a cross between World War II and Darkest Dungeon. Destiny 2's big new expansion drops this week, alongside the jump to Steam. And for Ghostbusters fans out there, that game from a few years back is being remastered for current-gen systems. I remember liking the first few hours of that game and hating the rest of it. Maybe I’ll like it more on new consoles?

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, September 30

  • Chop Is Dish | Switch
  • Blockoid | PC
  • Fallen Empires | PC, Mac
  • Nobodies | PC, Mac
  • Duck In Town - A Rising Knight | PC, Mac
  • Balloon Fighter | PC
  • Cube World | PC
  • Ten Days To War | PC
  • Spaceland | PC
  • The Lost | PC

Tuesday, October 1

  • Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 | PS4
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love At The Bound Of This World | PS4, Switch PC
  • ReadySet Heroes | PS4
  • 80 Days | Switch
  • Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition | Switch
  • Lanternium | Switch
  • Super Crate Box | Switch
  • Hunting On Myths | PC
  • Particle Wars | PC

Wednesday, October 2

  • Asdivine Kamura | Xbox One, PC
  • Warsaw | PC
  • We Were Here Too | Xbox One
  • Spooky Ghost Dot Com | Switch
  • Marginalia | PC
  • Norman’s Night In | PC
  • Drawn Down Abyss | PC, Mac
  • RaceXXL Space | PC
  • The Long Return | PC

Thursday, October 3

  • Neo Cab | Switch, PC
  • Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds | PS4, Xbox One
  • Candleman | Switch
  • A Hole New World | PS Vita
  • Paranoia: Happiness is Mandator | PC
  • Fault: Milestone One | Switch
  • CASE: Animatronics | Switch
  • Galaxy Champions TV | Switch
  • Cubixx | Switch
  • Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI | Switch
  • Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Switch
  • Hero Of The Forest | PC
  • Hexxon | PC, Mac
  • Endless Fables 4: Shadow Within | PC, Mac
  • Alive 2 Survive | PC, Mac

Friday, October 4

  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca | Xbox One
  • Rimelands: Hammer Of Thor | Switch
  • The Tiny Bang Story | Switch
  • One Night Stand | Switch
  • Beats Runner | Switch
  • CROSSNIQ+ | Switch
  • Dungeons Of The Fallen | PC
  • The Sword And The Slime | PC
  • Shard | PC
  • Digital Rose | PC

Saturday, October 5

  • Double Switch - 25th Anniversary Edtion | Switch
  • Retro RPG Online 2 | PC

Share This Story

Related Stories

That Time The Original Ghostbusters Reunited For A Video Game
The Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Beta Is A Debate On What A Ghost Recon Needs To Be
WARSAW Looks To Bring Darkest Dungeon To The Second World War

About the author

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Posts