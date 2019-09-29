The Week In Games: Beware Of Ghosts

This week Ghost Recon Breakpoint releases, letting players explore a large open world map as super tactical soldiers. If it is anything like the last game, it also means players will be able to cause all sorts of mayhem using vehicles and explosives.
I enjoyed the gameplay of the last Ghost Recon game, Wildlands, but the world felt so boring and the story never hooked me that I stopped about 60% of the way through. I’ve been tempted to go back and finish off the last leaders of The Cartel for a while now. Maybe I should do that before I play Breakpoint? Or maybe I’ll skip Breakpoint and never play Wildlands again? Who knows!?
There’s more coming out this week beyond a new and big Ubisoft game. Warsaw looks like a cross between World War II and Darkest Dungeon. Destiny 2's big new expansion drops this week, alongside the jump to Steam. And for Ghostbusters fans out there, that game from a few years back is being remastered for current-gen systems. I remember liking the first few hours of that game and hating the rest of it. Maybe I’ll like it more on new consoles?
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, September 30
- Chop Is Dish | Switch
- Blockoid | PC
- Fallen Empires | PC, Mac
- Nobodies | PC, Mac
- Duck In Town - A Rising Knight | PC, Mac
- Balloon Fighter | PC
- Cube World | PC
- Ten Days To War | PC
- Spaceland | PC
- The Lost | PC
Tuesday, October 1
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 | PS4
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love At The Bound Of This World | PS4, Switch PC
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
- 80 Days | Switch
- Sniper Elite III Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Lanternium | Switch
- Super Crate Box | Switch
- Hunting On Myths | PC
- Particle Wars | PC
Wednesday, October 2
- Asdivine Kamura | Xbox One, PC
- Warsaw | PC
- We Were Here Too | Xbox One
- Spooky Ghost Dot Com | Switch
- Marginalia | PC
- Norman’s Night In | PC
- Drawn Down Abyss | PC, Mac
- RaceXXL Space | PC
- The Long Return | PC
Thursday, October 3
- Neo Cab | Switch, PC
- Legrand Legacy: Tale Of The Fatebounds | PS4, Xbox One
- Candleman | Switch
- A Hole New World | PS Vita
- Paranoia: Happiness is Mandator | PC
- Fault: Milestone One | Switch
- CASE: Animatronics | Switch
- Galaxy Champions TV | Switch
- Cubixx | Switch
- Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI | Switch
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Switch
- Hero Of The Forest | PC
- Hexxon | PC, Mac
- Endless Fables 4: Shadow Within | PC, Mac
- Alive 2 Survive | PC, Mac
Friday, October 4
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca | Xbox One
- Rimelands: Hammer Of Thor | Switch
- The Tiny Bang Story | Switch
- One Night Stand | Switch
- Beats Runner | Switch
- CROSSNIQ+ | Switch
- Dungeons Of The Fallen | PC
- The Sword And The Slime | PC
- Shard | PC
- Digital Rose | PC
Saturday, October 5
- Double Switch - 25th Anniversary Edtion | Switch
- Retro RPG Online 2 | PC