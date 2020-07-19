The Week In Games: Become A Deadly Monster In Carrion

Carrion is a game where you play as a giant, powerful and deadly monster killing evil humans. Sounds like just the thing a lot of folks need right now in 2020.
Everytime I see a gif of this game pop up on Twitter I’m always excited to play it and now it’s actually coming out. I’m looking for something a bit smaller and fun after Last of Us 2 and some other BIG games I’ve played recently. I’ll play this and Ooblets and give myself tonal whiplash.
Beyond Carrion, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Advertisement
Monday, July 20
- Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness | PC
- Mighty Fling | PC, Mac
- Elliot | PC
- Work Trip | PC
- Angkor: Celebrations | PC, Mac
- Gel-Tank | PC
- Kalidazkoph | PC
Tuesday, July 21
- Panzer Paladin | Switch, PC
- Liquid Sunshine | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
- Rainswept | PS4
- The Laundry | PC
- KHIO | PC
- Nerve | PC
- GolfTopia | PC
Wednesday, July 22
- Creaks | PC, Mac
- Necrobarista | PC
- Aircraft Evolution | Xbox One
- Dragon: Marked For Death | PS4
- Rainswept | Xbox One
- Vagrus: The Riven Realms | PC
- Dr. Atominus | PC
- Booth | PC, Mac
- Cosmos | PC
- Kebab Simulator | PC
- THE IMPOSSIBLE | PC, Mac
- Dungeon Scale | PC
- Cyber Complex | Switch
Thursday, July 23
- Crysis: Remastered | Switch
- Carrion | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Roki | PC
- Space Mouse 2 | PC
- Gnomes & Co: The Art of The Build | PC
- Artificer: Science of Magic | PC
- Against The Moon: Prologue | PC, Mac
- GERRMS | Switch
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 | Switch
- Aeolis Tournament | Switch
- Quiplash | Switch
- Sushi Reversi | Switch
- Fibbage XL | Switch
Friday, July 24
- Tanneberg | PS4, Xbox One
- Rainswept | Switch
- Dex | Switch
- Max and The Book of Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Paper Beast | PC
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth | Xbox One
- What Trash? | PC
- Pitcher and the Whale | PC
- Penny’s Path | PC
- HUNTERS All Star Battle | PC
- PillPop| PC, Mac
- Sunset Shapes | PC
- TOXICANT | PC
- Vibrant Venture | PC, Mac
- Beast Brigade | PC
- Candy Disaster | PC
- Dungeon Warriors | PC
- Detective Driver: Miami Files | Switch
- Mittleborg: City of Mages | Switch
- Jisei: The First Case | Switch
- Colloc | Switch
- Need a Packet? | Switch
Saturday, July 25
- Henosis | PC, Mac
- Sweetest Thing | PC
- Painted Legend II | PC
- Cubicity | Switch
Sunday, July 26
- Guess Pictures -Animals | PC
DISCUSSION