The Week In Games: Become A Deadly Monster In Carrion

Screenshot : Phobia Games / Devolver Digital

Carrion is a game where you play as a giant, powerful and deadly monster killing evil humans. Sounds like just the thing a lot of folks need right now in 2020.

Everytime I see a gif of this game pop up on Twitter I’m always excited to play it and now it’s actually coming out. I’m looking for something a bit smaller and fun after Last of Us 2 and some other BIG games I’ve played recently. I’ll play this and Ooblets and give myself tonal whiplash.

Beyond Carrion, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, July 20

Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness | PC

Mighty Fling | PC, Mac

Elliot | PC

Work Trip | PC

Angkor: Celebrations | PC, Mac

Gel-Tank | PC

Kalidazkoph | PC

Tuesday, July 21

Panzer Paladin | Switch, PC

Liquid Sunshine | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC

Rainswept | PS4

The Laundry | PC

KHIO | PC

Nerve | PC

GolfTopia | PC

Wednesday, July 22

Creaks | PC, Mac

Necrobarista | PC

Aircraft Evolution | Xbox One

Dragon: Marked For Death | PS4

Rainswept | Xbox One

Vagrus: The Riven Realms | PC

Dr. Atominus | PC

Booth | PC, Mac

Cosmos | PC

Kebab Simulator | PC

THE IMPOSSIBLE | PC, Mac

Dungeon Scale | PC

Cyber Complex | Switch

Thursday, July 23

Crysis: Remastered | Switch

Carrion | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Roki | PC

Space Mouse 2 | PC

Gnomes & Co: The Art of The Build | PC

Artificer: Science of Magic | PC

Against The Moon: Prologue | PC, Mac

GERRMS | Switch

Epic Word Search Collection 2 | Switch

Aeolis Tournament | Switch

Quiplash | Switch

Sushi Reversi | Switch

Fibbage XL | Switch

Friday, July 24

Tanneberg | PS4, Xbox One

Rainswept | Switch

Dex | Switch

Max and The Book of Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Paper Beast | PC

Allison’s Diary: Rebirth | Xbox One

What Trash? | PC

Pitcher and the Whale | PC

Penny’s Path | PC

HUNTERS All Star Battle | PC



PillPop| PC, Mac

Sunset Shapes | PC

TOXICANT | PC

Vibrant Venture | PC, Mac

Beast Brigade | PC

Candy Disaster | PC

Dungeon Warriors | PC



Detective Driver: Miami Files | Switch

Mittleborg: City of Mages | Switch

Jisei: The First Case | Switch

Colloc | Switch

Need a Packet? | Switch

Saturday, July 25

Henosis | PC, Mac

Sweetest Thing | PC

Painted Legend II | PC

Cubicity | Switch

Sunday, July 26