This week is a raucous combination of battles on fields, boys in storms, frames of war, and Nidhogg 2.

My primary interest this week is going be concentrated on Battlefield V. What can I say? I put a few hundred hours into Battlefield 1, and I’m interested in getting up to that same skill level in the World War II version. I like diving around.

Warframe hopping over to the Switch might get me to finally play both Warframe and my Switch, so that’s something exciting to look forward to. Beyond that, we’ve got a good mix of smaller games that probably appeal to a wide range of people, so it’s nice that this week is being dominated by three or four major releases.

Anyway, that’s enough blabbering from me, here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.

Tuesday, November 20

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | PS4



ATV Drift & Tricks: Definitive Edition | Xbox One



Battlefield V | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Beat Saber | PS VR



Bendy and the Ink Machine | PS4, Xbox One



Boxing Apocalypse | PS VR



Crow: The Legend | PS4



Farming Simulator 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Flashback | PS4



Gundemoniums | PS4



Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | PS4



MotoRacer 4 | Switch



Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut | PS Vita



Squishies | PS VR



Storm Boy | Xbox One, Switch, PC



Warframe | Switch



Youtubers Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Wednesday, November 21

Desktop Soccer | Switch



Eternal | Xbox One



NeuroBloxs | Xbox One



Steamworld Dig 2 | Xbox One



Storm Boy | PS4

Thursday, November 22

ATV Drift & Tricks | Switch



Battery Jam | Switch



Bibi & Tina - Adventures with Horses | Switch



I Am The Hero | Xbox One



Ms. Splosion Man | Switch



Nidhogg 2 | Switch



Panda Hero | Switch



Party Hard | Switch



Please, Don’t Touch Anything | Switch



Titanic VR | PS VR



Waku Waku Sweets | Switch



World of One | Xbox One

Friday, November 23

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, November 27

Darksiders III | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds | Switch



This War of Mine: Complete Edition | Switch

Wednesday, November 28

Artifact | PC



Horizon Chase Turbo | Switch



R-Type Dimensions EX | Switch

Thursday, November 29

Abzu | Switch



Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch



Cattails | Switch



Gelly Break | Switch



GensokyoDefenders | Switch



Nairi: Tower of Shirin | Switch



Pro Fishing Simulator | PC

Friday, November 30