This week is a raucous combination of battles on fields, boys in storms, frames of war, and Nidhogg 2.
My primary interest this week is going be concentrated on Battlefield V. What can I say? I put a few hundred hours into Battlefield 1, and I’m interested in getting up to that same skill level in the World War II version. I like diving around.
Warframe hopping over to the Switch might get me to finally play both Warframe and my Switch, so that’s something exciting to look forward to. Beyond that, we’ve got a good mix of smaller games that probably appeal to a wide range of people, so it’s nice that this week is being dominated by three or four major releases.
Anyway, that’s enough blabbering from me, here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.
Tuesday, November 20
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | PS4
- ATV Drift & Tricks: Definitive Edition | Xbox One
- Battlefield V | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Beat Saber | PS VR
- Bendy and the Ink Machine | PS4, Xbox One
- Boxing Apocalypse | PS VR
- Crow: The Legend | PS4
- Farming Simulator 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Flashback | PS4
- Gundemoniums | PS4
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | PS4
- MotoRacer 4 | Switch
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut | PS Vita
- Squishies | PS VR
- Storm Boy | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Warframe | Switch
- Youtubers Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Wednesday, November 21
- Desktop Soccer | Switch
- Eternal | Xbox One
- NeuroBloxs | Xbox One
- Steamworld Dig 2 | Xbox One
- Storm Boy | PS4
Thursday, November 22
- ATV Drift & Tricks | Switch
- Battery Jam | Switch
- Bibi & Tina - Adventures with Horses | Switch
- I Am The Hero | Xbox One
- Ms. Splosion Man | Switch
- Nidhogg 2 | Switch
- Panda Hero | Switch
- Party Hard | Switch
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything | Switch
- Titanic VR | PS VR
- Waku Waku Sweets | Switch
- World of One | Xbox One
Friday, November 23
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, November 27
- Darksiders III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Spintires: MudRunner - American Wilds | Switch
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition | Switch
Wednesday, November 28
- Artifact | PC
- Horizon Chase Turbo | Switch
- R-Type Dimensions EX | Switch
Thursday, November 29
- Abzu | Switch
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Cattails | Switch
- Gelly Break | Switch
- GensokyoDefenders | Switch
- Nairi: Tower of Shirin | Switch
- Pro Fishing Simulator | PC
Friday, November 30
- Coffee Crisis | Switch
- Escape Doodlan | PC, Switch
- Harvest Life | Switch
- Ride 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC