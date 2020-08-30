The Week In Games: Avengers Assemble!

Image : Square Enix / Marvel

It’s time to grind for gear and beat up bad guys. Marvel’s Avengers comes out this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Advertisement

Our own Mike Fahey didn’t love the beta for this upcoming superhero game. I wasn’t as down on it, but I also found myself hoping the full game has more to it. What’s here could be great. The studio behind the game has a good track record, there are fun characters and the idea of a co-op superhero game sounds like a solid plan. Now we just have to see how it all comes together...

Advertisement

Beyond Marvel’s The Avengers other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, August 31

Pocket Circuit | Switch

Fantasy Story | PC

Hidden Valley Tower Defense | PC

PBA Basketball Slam: Arcade Edition | PC

Pyschoduck | PC

Lost Patrol | PC

Radical Relocation | PC

Tuesday , September 1

Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Crusader Kings III | PC

Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia

MX vs ATV All Out | Switch

Evergate | PC

The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC

The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac

Red Star Raider | PC

Queen’s Garden 2 | PC

The Jungle | PC

Wednesday, September 2

Batu Ta Batu | Xbox One

CD-Run | Xbox One

Piffle: A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch

Half-Fly3 | PC

Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac

The Moon Relax | PC

Thursday, September 3

Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch

Good Pizza, Great Pizza | Switch

Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Spinch | Switch, PC

Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One

/Connection Haunted | Switch

Niche - a genetics survival game | Switch

Maze Breaker 3 | Switch

Under the Jolly Roger | Switch

Secret Files 3 | Switch

Jelly Champs! | Switch



Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch

Here Be Dragons | Switch

My War | PC

20 Minute Metropolis - The Action City Builder | PC

Rogue Summoner | PC

Porchi | PC

Craft In Abyss | PC

Friday, Sep tember 4

Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Deemo Reborn | PC

NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | Xbox One

Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4

Paradise Killer | Switch, PC



Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Roommates | Switch

Dirt Trackin 2 | Switch

Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch

Fantasy Tower Defense | Switch

Mimicry | PC, Mac

Mean-While | PC

Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac

Astrovity | PC

Do It With Hay | PC

Louie | PC, Mac

Saturday, September 5

Sweet Tooth | PC

Sunday, Septe mber 6