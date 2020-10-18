Vote 2020 graphic
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Autobots Rollout! (When It's Your Turn)

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Autobots Rollout! (When Its Your Turn)
Screenshot: Outright Games / Hasbro

This week we get Transformers: Battlegrounds, a game that looks a lot like another game I’ve played before. It had aliens and turn-based combat... hmmm.

I don’t want to talk about that new Transformers game, instead, I want to talk about Ray’s The Dead. When I was writing up this list I thought that name sounded familiar. I looked it up and it was a game revealed back in 2013 during a Sony conference at E3. Seven years later it’s finally coming out. And, I just found out today, that the game was made by a bunch of people who worked on Stubbs The Zombie. So, I’m very excited to try out this long in development indie game this week.

Beyond Transformers: Battlegrounds and Ray’s The Dead, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, October 19

  • Endless Memories | PC
  • Death Ray Manta SE | Switch
  • Kine | PC

Tuesday, October 20

  • Amnesia: Rebirth | PS4, PC, Mac
  • Monster Truck Championship | Xbox One
  • HyperBrawl Tournament | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Outpost Delta | Switch
  • Drone Swarm | PC
  • Rogue | PC
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC
  • Blood of Steel | PC
  • Shakedown Hawaii | PC
  • Manifold Garden | PC

Wednesday, October 21

  • ScoourgeBringer | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Xbox One
  • Horace | Switch
  • Uppers | PC
  • A Tale of Paper | PS4
  • Bullet Beat | Switch
  • Tenderfoot Tactics | PC
  • Beyond The Wire | PC

Thursday, October 22

  • Ray’s The Dead | PS4, PC
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Disc Room | Switch, PC
  • Bless Unleashed | PS4
  • GONNER 2 | Switch, PC
  • Torchlight III | Switch
  • Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | PS4, Xbox One
  • Supraland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Red Lantern | Switch, PC
  • DwarfHeim | PC, Mac
  • Toolboy | Switch
  • WARTILE: Complete Edition | Switch
  • Nullum | Switch
  • Outbreak: Epidemic | Switch
  • Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Switch
  • Double Pug Switch | Switch
  • Restless Hero | Switch
  • They Bleed Pixels | Switch
  • Fracter | Switch
  • LUNA The Shadow Dust | Switch
  • Surviving The Aftermath | PC (Steam)
  • Afterparty | PC, Mac
  • Fallen Angel | PC
  • Don’t Be Afraid | PC

Friday, October 23

  • Galacide | Xbox One, Switch
  • Lord of the Click | Xbox One, Switch
  • Transformers Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Pumpkin Jack | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • BH Trials | Xbox One
  • Supermarket Shriek | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Grood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Clea | Xbox One
  • Kakurasu World | Switch
  • Truck Mechanic Simulator | Switch
  • Maze | Switch
  • Truck Driving Simulator | Switch
  • CrossKrush | Switch
  • Farm Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Saturday, October 24

  • Colorful Colore | PC
  • Eternal Dungeon | PC

Sunday, October 25

  • Under | PC
  • Tech Madness | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

