The Week In Games: Autobots Rollout! (When It's Your Turn)

This week we get Transformers: Battlegrounds, a game that looks a lot like another game I’ve played before. It had aliens and turn-based combat... hmmm.
I don’t want to talk about that new Transformers game, instead, I want to talk about Ray’s The Dead. When I was writing up this list I thought that name sounded familiar. I looked it up and it was a game revealed back in 2013 during a Sony conference at E3. Seven years later it’s finally coming out. And, I just found out today, that the game was made by a bunch of people who worked on Stubbs The Zombie. So, I’m very excited to try out this long in development indie game this week.
Beyond Transformers: Battlegrounds and Ray’s The Dead, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, October 19
- Endless Memories | PC
- Death Ray Manta SE | Switch
- Kine | PC
Tuesday, October 20
- Amnesia: Rebirth | PS4, PC, Mac
- Monster Truck Championship | Xbox One
- HyperBrawl Tournament | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Outpost Delta | Switch
- Drone Swarm | PC
- Rogue | PC
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister | PC
- Blood of Steel | PC
- Shakedown Hawaii | PC
- Manifold Garden | PC
Wednesday, October 21
- ScoourgeBringer | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Xbox One
- Horace | Switch
- Uppers | PC
- A Tale of Paper | PS4
- Bullet Beat | Switch
- Tenderfoot Tactics | PC
- Beyond The Wire | PC
Thursday, October 22
- Ray’s The Dead | PS4, PC
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Romastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Disc Room | Switch, PC
- Bless Unleashed | PS4
- GONNER 2 | Switch, PC
- Torchlight III | Switch
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | PS4, Xbox One
- Supraland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Red Lantern | Switch, PC
- DwarfHeim | PC, Mac
- Toolboy | Switch
- WARTILE: Complete Edition | Switch
- Nullum | Switch
- Outbreak: Epidemic | Switch
- Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure | Switch
- Double Pug Switch | Switch
- Restless Hero | Switch
- They Bleed Pixels | Switch
- Fracter | Switch
- LUNA The Shadow Dust | Switch
- Surviving The Aftermath | PC (Steam)
- Afterparty | PC, Mac
- Fallen Angel | PC
- Don’t Be Afraid | PC
Friday, October 23
- Galacide | Xbox One, Switch
- Lord of the Click | Xbox One, Switch
- Transformers Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Pumpkin Jack | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- BH Trials | Xbox One
- Supermarket Shriek | PS4, Switch, PC
- Grood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Clea | Xbox One
- Kakurasu World | Switch
- Truck Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Maze | Switch
- Truck Driving Simulator | Switch
- CrossKrush | Switch
- Farm Mechanic Simulator | Switch
Saturday, October 24
- Colorful Colore | PC
- Eternal Dungeon | PC
Sunday, October 25
- Under | PC
- Tech Madness | PC
