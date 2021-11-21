When Farming Simulator 22 is one of the biggest games releasing, you know you got a quiet week.

I’ve only played two Farming Sims. That one that went viral years ago and a different, more recent one on Steam. (Maybe two years ago? Can’t remember.) I don’t enjoy playing them , but I can totally see how folks get lost in these games. Personally, whenever I think of Farming Simulator I think of this classic YouTube video that is... almost 10 years old... holy shit. I need to go sit down.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, November 22

Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Tuesday, November 23

Death’s Door | PS5, PS4, Switch

My Universe: Interior Designer | Switch

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | Xbox One, PC

Let’s Sing 2022 | Switch

Puppies and Kittens | Switch

Tunnel of Doom | PC

Wednesday, November 24

Forza Polpo | PC

Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Poker Club | Switch

King Under The Mountain | PC

Thursday, November 25

A Gummy’s Life | PS5, PS4, Switch

Cricket 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

DoDonPachi Resurrection | Switch

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everday Deer Game | PS4, Switch

Deiland: Pocket Planet | Xbox One

RoboShark Rampage | Switch

Shiro | Switch

Doctor Who: Edge of Reality | Switch

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!! | Switch

#1 Sudokus | Switch

Puzzle Frenzy | Switch

Cute Honey: Bunny Girl | PC

Friday, November 26

Date Night Bowling | Switch, PC

Night Lights | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Little Bug | Switch

Cabin Fever | Switch

Starlight Shores | Switch

Real Boxing 2 | Switch

Len’s Island | PC, Mac

Saturday, November 27