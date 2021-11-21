When Farming Simulator 22 is one of the biggest games releasing, you know you got a quiet week.
I’ve only played two Farming Sims. That one that went viral years ago and a different, more recent one on Steam. (Maybe two years ago? Can’t remember.) I don’t enjoy playing them, but I can totally see how folks get lost in these games. Personally, whenever I think of Farming Simulator I think of this classic YouTube video that is... almost 10 years old... holy shit. I need to go sit down.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, November 22
- Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
Tuesday, November 23
- Death’s Door | PS5, PS4, Switch
- My Universe: Interior Designer | Switch
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | Xbox One, PC
- Let’s Sing 2022 | Switch
- Puppies and Kittens | Switch
- Tunnel of Doom | PC
Wednesday, November 24
- Forza Polpo | PC
- Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Poker Club | Switch
- King Under The Mountain | PC
Thursday, November 25
- A Gummy’s Life | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Cricket 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- DoDonPachi Resurrection | Switch
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everday Deer Game | PS4, Switch
- Deiland: Pocket Planet | Xbox One
- RoboShark Rampage | Switch
- Shiro | Switch
- Doctor Who: Edge of Reality | Switch
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!! | Switch
- #1 Sudokus | Switch
- Puzzle Frenzy | Switch
- Cute Honey: Bunny Girl | PC
Friday, November 26
- Date Night Bowling | Switch, PC
- Night Lights | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Little Bug | Switch
- Cabin Fever | Switch
- Starlight Shores | Switch
- Real Boxing 2 | Switch
- Len’s Island | PC, Mac
Saturday, November 27
- Farmquest | Switch
