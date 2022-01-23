Pokémon Legends: Arceus is nearly here. The next big entry in the franchise, set in the past, releases on January 28 for Nintendo Switch.
This week is pretty empty for me as I don’t care much about Pokémon or Serious Sam’s newest spin-off. So instead I’ll play some more Rainbow Six: Extraction. I didn’t expect to enjoy Ubisoft’s latest shooter so much, but the mix of co-op, tactical action, and XCOM-like soldier management has really clicked with me.
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, January 24
- Hidden Deep | PC
- The Demon Lord Is New In Town | PC
Tuesday, January 25
- The Artful Escape | PS5, Switch
- Mortal Online 2 | PC
- Cannibal Cuisine | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Reverie Knights Tactics | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem | PC
Wednesday, January 26
- Elasto Mania Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Cake Invaders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Summertime Madness | Xbox One
- Gav-Gav Odyssey | Xbox One, PC
- PopSlinger | Switch
- Froggy Crossing | Switch
Thursday, January 27
- Vagnate | Switch
- Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- The Longest Road On Earth | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Circuit Superstars | PS4
- Wanderer | PS4, PC
- COGEN: Sword of Rewind | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Gomoku Let’s Go | Switch
- Unforeseen Incidents | Switch
- Concordia: Digital Edition | Switch
- Crazy Athletics - Summer Sports and Games | Switch
- Serin Fate | Switch
- Pandemic Shooter | Switch
- Magi Trials | Switch
- Crush Crush | Switch
- Hidden Paws | Switch
- Deflector | PC
Friday, January 28
- Vagante | Xbox One
- Super Onion Boy 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | PS5
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Switch
- Active Neurons - Puzzle Game | Xbox Series X/S
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Switch
- Don’t Be Afraid | Switch
- Circus Pocus | Switch
- Re: Turn 2 - Runaway | Switch
- Peace, Death! 2 | Switch
- Rogue Tower | PC
Saturday, January 29
- Calturin | Xbox One
- Magic Pen Color Book | Switch
- Broken Blades | Switch