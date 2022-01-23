Pokémon Legends: Arceus is nearly here. The next big entry in the franchise, set in the past, releases on January 28 for Nintendo Switch.

This week is pretty empty for me as I don’t care much about Pokémon or Serious Sam’s newest spin-off. So instead I’ll play some more Rainbow Six: Extraction. I didn’t expect to enjoy Ubisoft’s la test shooter so much, but the mix of co-op, tactical action, and XCOM- like soldi er management has really clicked with me.

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, January 24

Hidden Deep | PC

The Demon Lord Is New In Town | PC

Tuesday, January 25

The Artful Escape | PS5, Switch

Mortal Online 2 | PC

Cannibal Cuisine | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Reverie Knights Tactics | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem | PC

Wednesday, January 26

Elasto Mania Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Cake Invaders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Summertime Madness | Xbox One

Gav-Gav Odyssey | Xbox One, PC

PopSlinger | Switch

Froggy Crossing | Switch

Thursday, January 27

Vagnate | Switch

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

The Longest Road On Earth | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Circuit Superstars | PS4

Wanderer | PS4, PC

COGEN: Sword of Rewind | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Gomoku Let’s Go | Switch

Unforeseen Incidents | Switch

Concordia: Digital Edition | Switch

Crazy Athletics - Summer Sports and Games | Switch

Serin Fate | Switch

Pandemic Shooter | Switch

Magi Trials | Switch

Crush Crush | Switch

Hidden Paws | Switch

Deflector | PC

Friday, January 28

Vagante | Xbox One

Super Onion Boy 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | PS5

Poké mon Legends: Arceus | Switch



Active Neurons - Puzzle Game | Xbox Series X/S

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Switch

Don’t Be Afraid | Switch

Circus Pocus | Switch

Re: Turn 2 - Runaway | Switch

Peace, Death! 2 | Switch

Rogue Tower | PC

Saturday, Janua ry 29