The Week In Games: Aliens Vs Predator

Prepare for an alien invasion as two different games featuring aliens both release this week. The launch of the surprise XCOM spin-off Chimera Squad and the asymmetrical multiplayer game Predator: Hunting Grounds.
I dig taking popular franchises and building out weird and smaller spin-offs. This new XCOM game might be a total flop and that’s okay. It won’t hurt the next big XCOM game. But if Chimera Squad is really good and successful, it could be a neat way to get more XCOM and tell different stories in that universe.
Beyond XCOM and Predator: Hunting Grounds, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, April 20
- OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator | Switch
- Legends Of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown | Switch
- Shadows | Switch
- Car Trader Simulator | Switch
- Warp Factor | PC, Mac
- Birds Are Real | PC, Mac
- Kingdom vs Zombies | PC, Mac
- Square Fast | PC, Mac
- Oh Frog | PC
- Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac
- Glare Fall | PC
Tuesday, April 21
- Help Will Come Tomorrow | PS4, Switch, PC
- Dragon: Marked For Death | PC
- Obey Me | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gato Roboto | Xbox One
- Hexplore | PC
- Minimalist Space War | PC
- The Flower Collectors | PC
- No One Live Under The Lighthouse | PC
- Bring You Home | PC, Mac
- The Shattering | PC
- Disobedient Sheep | PC, Mac
Wednesday, April 22
- Brutal Rage | Xbox One
- Help Will Come Tomorrow | Xbox One
- ITTA | Switch, PC
- TaniNani | Switch
- Guard Duty | Xbox One
- Memory Player | PC, Mac
- Damn Dolls | PC, Mac
- 12 Labours Of Hercules X: Greed For Speed | PC, Mac
- Color Crush | PC
- Tune The Tone | PC
- Birth ME Code | PC
Thursday, April 23
- MotoGP 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ | Switch
- 112 Operator | PC, Mac
- XCOM: Chimera Squad | PC
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Switch
- Little Busters! Converted Edition | Switch
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack | PS4
- Cloudpunk | PC
- Picross S4 | Switch
- Filament | PC
- Aces Of The Multiverse | PS4
- Damaged In Transit | Switch
- SmileBASIC24 | Switch
- Yumeutsutsu Re: After | Switch, PC
- Yumeutsutsu Re: Master | Switch
- Broken Lines | Switch
- Hang The Kings | Switch
- eSports Legend | Switch
- Timpu’s Treasure | PC, Mac
Friday, April 24
- Trials of Mana | PS4, Switch, PC
- Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4, PC
- Archaica: The Path of Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Quest Hunter | Xbox One
- Doug Hates His Job | Xbox One
- Deliver Us The Moon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Quern - Undying Thoughts | Xbox One
- War Theatre | Xbox One
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Xbox One
- Spuds Unearthed | PS4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO | Switch
- Debtor | Switch
- Guard Duty | Switch
- Georifters | Xbox One
- Nira | PC
- Mushroom Cats 2 | PC
- One True Cuddle | PC
Saturday, April 25
- Chronac | PC
Sunday, April 26
- Stress Explosion | PC