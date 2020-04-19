Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Aliens Vs Predator

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Aliens Vs Predator
Illustration: 2K Games/ 20th Century Fox

Prepare for an alien invasion as two different games featuring aliens both release this week. The launch of the surprise XCOM spin-off Chimera Squad and the asymmetrical multiplayer game Predator: Hunting Grounds.

I dig taking popular franchises and building out weird and smaller spin-offs. This new XCOM game might be a total flop and that’s okay. It won’t hurt the next big XCOM game. But if Chimera Squad is really good and successful, it could be a neat way to get more XCOM and tell different stories in that universe.

Beyond XCOM and Predator: Hunting Grounds, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 20

  • OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator | Switch
  • Legends Of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown | Switch
  • Shadows | Switch
  • Car Trader Simulator | Switch
  • Warp Factor | PC, Mac
  • Birds Are Real | PC, Mac
  • Kingdom vs Zombies | PC, Mac
  • Square Fast | PC, Mac
  • Oh Frog | PC
  • Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac
  • Glare Fall | PC

Tuesday, April 21

  • Help Will Come Tomorrow | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Dragon: Marked For Death | PC
  • Obey Me | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Gato Roboto | Xbox One
  • Hexplore | PC
  • Minimalist Space War | PC
  • The Flower Collectors | PC
  • No One Live Under The Lighthouse | PC
  • Bring You Home | PC, Mac
  • The Shattering | PC
  • Disobedient Sheep | PC, Mac

Wednesday, April 22

  • Brutal Rage | Xbox One
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow | Xbox One
  • ITTA | Switch, PC
  • TaniNani | Switch
  • Guard Duty | Xbox One
  • Memory Player | PC, Mac
  • Damn Dolls | PC, Mac
  • 12 Labours Of Hercules X: Greed For Speed | PC, Mac
  • Color Crush | PC
  • Tune The Tone | PC
  • Birth ME Code | PC

Thursday, April 23

  • MotoGP 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
  • Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ | Switch
  • 112 Operator | PC, Mac
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad | PC
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Switch
  • Little Busters! Converted Edition | Switch
  • Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack | PS4
  • Cloudpunk | PC
  • Picross S4 | Switch
  • Filament | PC
  • Aces Of The Multiverse | PS4
  • Damaged In Transit | Switch
  • SmileBASIC24 | Switch
  • Yumeutsutsu Re: After | Switch, PC
  • Yumeutsutsu Re: Master | Switch
  • Broken Lines | Switch
  • Hang The Kings | Switch
  • eSports Legend | Switch
  • Timpu’s Treasure | PC, Mac

Friday, April 24

  • Trials of Mana | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4, PC
  • Archaica: The Path of Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Quest Hunter | Xbox One
  • Doug Hates His Job | Xbox One
  • Deliver Us The Moon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts | Xbox One
  • War Theatre | Xbox One
  • Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Xbox One
  • Spuds Unearthed | PS4
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO | Switch
  • Debtor | Switch
  • Guard Duty | Switch
  • Georifters | Xbox One
  • Nira | PC
  • Mushroom Cats 2 | PC
  • One True Cuddle | PC

Saturday, April 25

  • Chronac | PC

Sunday, April 26

  • Stress Explosion | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

