The Week In Games: Aliens Vs Predator

Illustration : 2K Games/ 20th Century Fox

Prepare for an alien invasion as two different games featuring aliens both release this week. The launch of the surprise XCOM spin-off Chimera Squad and the asymmetrical multiplayer game Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Advertisement

I dig taking popular franchises and building out weird and smaller spin-offs. This new XCOM game might be a total flop and that’s okay. It won’t hurt the next big XCOM game. But if Chimera Squad is really good and successful, it could be a neat way to get more XCOM and tell different stories in that universe.

Beyond XCOM and Predator: Hunting Grounds, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Advertisement

Monday, April 20

OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator | Switch

Legends Of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown | Switch

Shadows | Switch

Car Trader Simulator | Switch

Warp Factor | PC, Mac

Birds Are Real | PC, Mac

Kingdom vs Zombies | PC, Mac

Square Fast | PC, Mac

Oh Frog | PC

Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac

Glare Fall | PC

Tuesday, April 21

Help Will Come Tomorrow | PS4, Switch, PC



Dragon: Marked For Death | PC

Obey Me | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gato Roboto | Xbox One

Hexplore | PC

Minimalist Space War | PC

The Flower Collectors | PC

No One Live Under The Lighthouse | PC

Bring You Home | PC, Mac

The Shattering | PC

Disobedient Sheep | PC, Mac

Wednesday, April 22

Brutal Rage | Xbox One

Help Will Come Tomorrow | Xbox One

ITTA | Switch, PC

TaniNani | Switch

Guard Duty | Xbox One

Memory Player | PC, Mac

Damn Dolls | PC, Mac

12 Labours Of Hercules X: Greed For Speed | PC, Mac

Color Crush | PC

Tune The Tone | PC

Birth ME Code | PC

Thursday, April 23

MotoGP 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ | Switch

112 Operator | PC, Mac

XCOM: Chimera Squad | PC

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Switch

Little Busters! Converted Edition | Switch

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack | PS4

Cloudpunk | PC

Picross S4 | Switch

Filament | PC

Aces Of The Multiverse | PS4

Damaged In Transit | Switch

SmileBASIC24 | Switch

Yumeutsutsu Re: After | Switch, PC

Yumeutsutsu Re: Master | Switch

Broken Lines | Switch

Hang The Kings | Switch

eSports Legend | Switch

Timpu’s Treasure | PC, Mac

Friday, April 24

Trials of Mana | PS4, Switch, PC

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4, PC

Archaica: The Path of Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Quest Hunter | Xbox One

Doug Hates His Job | Xbox One

Deliver Us The Moon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Quern - Undying Thoughts | Xbox One

War Theatre | Xbox One

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Xbox One

Spuds Unearthed | PS4

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO | Switch

Debtor | Switch

Guard Duty | Switch

Georifters | Xbox One

Nira | PC

Mushroom Cats 2 | PC

One True Cuddle | PC

Saturday, April 25

Chronac | PC

Sunday, April 26