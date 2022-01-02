Happy new year! I hope you had a safe and fun New Year’s Eve and Day and I hope 2022 is a better year for all of us than 2021 was. I mean, it can’t be worse right...?
If you were looking for a bunch of new games to start the new year off with a bang, you won’t find much this week. As usual, this tends to be a quiet time for big and even small game releases. I don’t mind at all. I’ve fallen back into Destiny 2 and it’s sucking up all my free time now. So I just look at this upcoming week as “Zack’s Destiny Week.”
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, January 3
- Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell | Switch
- Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Crumble | Switch
- Putt-Putt Travels Through Time | Switch
Wednesday, January 5
- Breakneck City | Switch
- Arcadia Fallen | Switch
- McDROID | Switch
- Fears to Fathom - Norwood Hitchhike | PC
- Electrician Simulator | PC
Thursday, January 6
- Demon Gaze EXTRA | PS4, Switch
- Teamfight Manger | Switch
- Justice Chronicles | Switch
- Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins | Switch
- Theatre of Sorrows | Switch
- Warshmallows | Switch
- Heaven Dust 2 | Switch
Friday, January 7
- Sword of Elpisia | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Internet Cafe Simulator 2 | PC
Sunday, January 9
- Super Sami Roll | Xbox Series X/S