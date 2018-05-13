This week has a great mix of definitive editions and newcomers. Get ready to revisit your favorites and discover new games that you might, one day, yearn to be ported to your then-current favorite console.
In the world of definitive, this-is-the-good-version games, we’ve got Dragon’s Crown, Hitman, and Hyrule Warriors all reminding us that they exist and that they’re just as good as whatever the heck you’re playing right now. And, well, they’re not wrong. I can’t think of a game that I have enjoyed at a gut level more than Hitman since I played through it over a couple glorious weeks last year.
There are also lots of collections coming out this week and next, including the Framed Collection and a bunch of Mega Man games that many of us could probably lose an entire day going down a nostalgia hole with.
In the land of new things that you haven’t tried before, there’s things like Omensight or even the video game adaptation of Henry David Thoreau’s Walden. I bet that it is very relaxing. I’m not sure if it’s a survival game with crafting, but I think it should be, even if Thoreau didn’t do all that much surviving or crafting on his own.
In any case, there’s lots of interesting stuff coming out this week, and you can check out the full list below.
Monday, May 14
- The Mystery of the Hudson Case Switch
Tuesday, May 15
- Animal Super Squad PS4
- Asemblance: Oversight PS4
- Azure Reflextions PS4
- Battle Chasers: Night War Switch
- Descenders Xbox One
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PS4
- Forgotton Anne PS4, Xbox One
- Gonner PS4
- Hitman: Definitive Edition PS4
- Horizon Chase Turbo PS4, PC
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Magic Knight Grand Charion PS4
- Monster Slayers PS4
- Omensight PS4, PC
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux 3DS
- The Adventures of Elena Temple Switch
- Walden, A Game PS4
- Welcome to Hanwell PS4
- Wizard of Legend PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Wednesday, May 16
- Lily’s Epic Quest For Hidden Gems Xbox One
Thursday, May 17
- Banner Saga Switch
- Block-a-Pix Color Switch
- Fairune Collection Switch
- FRAMED Collection Switch
- Fox n Forests PS4, PC
- Ice Cream Surfer Switch
- Invisiballs Switch
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time Switch
- White Night Switch
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Switch
Friday, May 18
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Switch
- Henry The Hamster Handler Switch
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch
- Monster Slayers Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, May 22
- Disco Dodgeball Remix Switch
- Mega Man Legacy Collection Switch
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Switch
- Runner 3 Switch
- State of Decay 2 Xbox One, PC
Thursday, May 24
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos Switch
- Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers Switch
- Punch Club Switch
- Zen Bound 2 Switch
Friday, May 25
- Dungeon Rushers Switch