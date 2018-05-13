This week has a great mix of definitive editions and newcomers. Get ready to revisit your favorites and discover new games that you might, one day, yearn to be ported to your then-current favorite console.



In the world of definitive, this-is-the-good-version games, we’ve got Dragon’s Crown, Hitman, and Hyrule Warriors all reminding us that they exist and that they’re just as good as whatever the heck you’re playing right now. And, well, they’re not wrong. I can’t think of a game that I have enjoyed at a gut level more than Hitman since I played through it over a couple glorious weeks last year.

There are also lots of collections coming out this week and next, including the Framed Collection and a bunch of Mega Man games that many of us could probably lose an entire day going down a nostalgia hole with.

In the land of new things that you haven’t tried before, there’s things like Omensight or even the video game adaptation of Henry David Thoreau’s Walden. I bet that it is very relaxing. I’m not sure if it’s a survival game with crafting, but I think it should be, even if Thoreau didn’t do all that much surviving or crafting on his own.

In any case, there’s lots of interesting stuff coming out this week, and you can check out the full list below.

Monday, May 14

The Mystery of the Hudson Case Switch



Tuesday, May 15

Animal Super Squad PS4



Asemblance: Oversight PS4



Azure Reflextions PS4



Battle Chasers: Night War Switch



Descenders Xbox One



Dragon’s Crown Pro PS4



Forgotton Anne PS4, Xbox One



Gonner PS4



Hitman: Definitive Edition PS4



Horizon Chase Turbo PS4, PC



Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time PS4, Xbox One, PC



Magic Knight Grand Charion PS4



Monster Slayers PS4



Omensight PS4, PC



Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux 3DS



The Adventures of Elena Temple Switch



Walden, A Game PS4



Welcome to Hanwell PS4



Wizard of Legend PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, May 16

Lily’s Epic Quest For Hidden Gems Xbox One

Thursday, May 17

Banner Saga Switch



Block-a-Pix Color Switch



Fairune Collection Switch



FRAMED Collection Switch



Fox n Forests PS4, PC



Ice Cream Surfer Switch



Invisiballs Switch



Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time Switch



White Night Switch



Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Switch

Friday, May 18

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Switch



Henry The Hamster Handler Switch



Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch



Monster Slayers Xbox One



Coming Soon

Tuesday, May 22

Disco Dodgeball Remix Switch



Mega Man Legacy Collection Switch



Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Switch



Runner 3 Switch



State of Decay 2 Xbox One, PC

Thursday, May 24

Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos Switch



Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers Switch



Punch Club Switch



Zen Bound 2 Switch

Friday, May 25