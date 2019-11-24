The Week In Games: 20 Nights At Freddy's

November is almost over and the month is leaving with a final, quiet week. Not much releasing this month. But for fans of the Five Nights At Freddy’s games, I’ve got good news. The first four games in the popular horror franchise are arriving on Switch this week.
The release of these FNAF games on Switch is strange. They are on the Nintendo Eshop’s coming soon section, but sites originally only reported the first three were planned to release this month. Also, there is an official PlayStation Blog post that says the first game, not the other games, is coming to PlayStation 4. I can’t find info about any Xbox ports this week and I have no idea about the other FNAF games. The whole thing is a mess. If anyone finds more information about the situation, link it in the comments below.
Beyond FNAF 1, 2, 3, and 4 hitting Switch this week, there ain’t a lot of big noteworthy releases this week. A lot of ports and smaller games. Something called Rock Simulator comes out on Steam next week, for folks who always wanted a Pet Rock, but don’t have space for a rock. A new Nyan Cat game releases on Switch next week too. Not sure why, but there you go. And Where The Water Tastes Like Wine is hitting consoles later this week.
And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:
Monday, Nov. 25
- Brain In Retro | PS4
- Rescue Tale | Switch
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls - Part 2
- ID-EGO | PC
- NUVAVULT | PC, Mac
- Helm Realm | PC
- Arrow | PC
- 6.0 | PC
- Tides Of Existence | PC
- Unlit | PC
Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme | PS4
- Pine | Switch
- GRIS | PS4
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | Switch
- Chameleon | Switch
- End Of Realms | PC
- Toy Robot | PC, Mac
- Death Park | PC
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays | PC
- Gemstone Keeper | Switch
- Real Heroes: Firefighter | Switch
- Widget Satchel | Switch, PC
- Golazo! Football League | PS4
- Soccer, Tactics & Glory | PS4
- Story Of A Gladiator | PS4, Switch, PC
- The Dis-United States Of America | PC
- Rock Simulator | PC
- War Of The Roses | PC
- unitied | PC, Mac
- Robin Hood: Country Heroes | PC
Thursday, Nov. 28
- Trover Saves The Universe | Switch
- The Nightfall | PS4, Switch
- Professional Farmer: American Dream | Switch
- Skelittle: A Giant Party! | Switch
- Amazing Brick Breaker | Switch
- One-Way Ticket | Switch
- Electronic Super Joy | Switch
- Decay Of Logos | Switch
- Nyan Cat: Lost In Space | Switch
- Knowledge Trainer | Switch
- Kissed By The Baddest Bidder | Switch
- Family Tennis SP | Switch
- Indie Gems Bundle - Explosions Edition | Switch
- Lab Runner: X | PC, Mac
- Corridor Crusaders | PC
- Roah | PC
- G-Robocorp | PC, Mac
Friday, Nov. 29
- Weakless | Xbox One, PC
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Blaster Master Zero 2 | PC
- Five Nights At Freddy’s | Switch, PS4
- Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 | Switch
- Five Nights At Freddy’s 3 | Switch
- Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 | Switch
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy | Switch
- Foxy Land | PS4, Switch
- Happy Animals Bowling | Switch
- Strike Force Kitty | Switch
- Nexomon | PC, Mac
- Displace | PC
- Cumulus | PC
- Dangerous Blasters | PC
- Bunny Sudoku | PC
- you are pig sitter | PC
Saturday, Nov. 30
- Cowboys vs Hipsters | PC, Mac