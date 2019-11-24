The Week In Games: 20 Nights At Freddy's

November is almost over and the month is leaving with a final, quiet week. Not much releasing this month. But for fans of the Five Nights At Freddy’s games, I’ve got good news. The first four games in the popular horror franchise are arriving on Switch this week.



The release of these FNAF games on Switch is strange. They are on the Nintendo Eshop’s coming soon section, but sites originally only reported the first three were planned to release this month. Also, there is an official PlayStation Blog post that says the first game, not the other games, is coming to PlayStation 4. I can’t find info about any Xbox ports this week and I have no idea about the other FNAF games. The whole thing is a mess. If anyone finds more information about the situation, link it in the comments below.

Beyond FNAF 1, 2, 3, and 4 hitting Switch this week, there ain’t a lot of big noteworthy releases this week. A lot of ports and smaller games. Something called Rock Simulator comes out on Steam next week, for folks who always wanted a Pet Rock, but don’t have space for a rock. A new Nyan Cat game releases on Switch next week too. Not sure why, but there you go. And Where The Water Tastes Like Wine is hitting consoles later this week.

And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:

Monday, Nov. 25

Brain In Retro | PS4

Rescue Tale | Switch

True Fear: Forsaken Souls - Part 2

ID-EGO | PC

NUVAVULT | PC, Mac

Helm Realm | PC

Arrow | PC

6.0 | PC

Tides Of Existence | PC

Unlit | PC

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Gas Guzzlers Extreme | PS4

Pine | Switch

GRIS | PS4

Monster Jam Steel Titans | Switch

Chameleon | Switch

End Of Realms | PC

Toy Robot | PC, Mac

Death Park | PC

Wednesday, Nov. 27

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays | PC

Gemstone Keeper | Switch

Real Heroes: Firefighter | Switch

Widget Satchel | Switch, PC

Golazo! Football League | PS4

Soccer, Tactics & Glory | PS4

Story Of A Gladiator | PS4, Switch, PC

The Dis-United States Of America | PC

Rock Simulator | PC

War Of The Roses | PC

unitied | PC, Mac

Robin Hood: Country Heroes | PC

Thursday, Nov. 28

Trover Saves The Universe | Switch

The Nightfall | PS4, Switch

Professional Farmer: American Dream | Switch

Skelittle: A Giant Party! | Switch

Amazing Brick Breaker | Switch

One-Way Ticket | Switch

Electronic Super Joy | Switch

Decay Of Logos | Switch

Nyan Cat: Lost In Space | Switch

Knowledge Trainer | Switch

Kissed By The Baddest Bidder | Switch

Family Tennis SP | Switch

Indie Gems Bundle - Explosions Edition | Switch

Lab Runner: X | PC, Mac

Corridor Crusaders | PC

Roah | PC

G-Robocorp | PC, Mac

Friday, Nov. 29

Weakless | Xbox One, PC

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Blaster Master Zero 2 | PC

Five Nights At Freddy’s | Switch, PS4

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 | Switch

Five Nights At Freddy’s 3 | Switch

Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 | Switch

Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy | Switch

Foxy Land | PS4, Switch

Happy Animals Bowling | Switch

Strike Force Kitty | Switch

Nexomon | PC, Mac

Displace | PC

Cumulus | PC

Dangerous Blasters | PC

Bunny Sudoku | PC

you are pig sitter | PC

Saturday, Nov. 30

Cowboys vs Hipsters | PC, Mac



