We at Kotaku have been known to gawk at a video game wave or two. We therefore can’t help but marvel at what’s crashing on the shores in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.



Look at these waves, people.

In open-world games, you often have to assume the graphics will be decent but not quite what you’ll get in games of narrower scope. Odyssey, though, unfurls some terrific waves amid its recreation of ancient Greek islands. The waves are biggest in the open sea, but it’s how they crash and foam at the shore that caught my eye.

Odyssey closely resembles last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, as both games use the same graphics engine. But the water and waves in Origins, which was set in ancient Egypt, are fairly placid.

Compare that to what’s going on in Odyssey.

Progress!



That’s just one more way that Odyssey builds on what Origins did before it.