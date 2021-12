On tonight’s feature we’re showcasing the art of Ami Thompson, who has worked on movies like Ponyo and Across The Spiderverse.

Advertisement

You can see more of Ami’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $930 The 2022 Premium Learn Game Development Bundle Become a game developer

Create your own amazing games and launch them in no time with 130 hours of content on C#, Unity, Unreal, and Blender. Buy for $40 at StackSocial

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement