The upcoming Streets of Rage 4 has enlisted a group of world-class composers for its soundtrack. Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima, who worked on the franchise in its heyday, will be joined by Yoko Shimomura (Street Fighter II), Hideki Naganuma (Jet Set Radio), and Keiji Yamagishi (Ninja Gaiden) on the revival.





