The United States Space Force Is Basically Setting Up Destiny

Earlier today, United States vice president Mike Pence announced that the members of the Space Force—a big dumb vanity project by the big wet toddler currently living in the White House—will be called “Guardians,” much like the player characters of the Destiny franchise.



Bungie CEO Pete Parsons obviously got a kick out of that.

I don’t know enough about Destiny to make a closing joke here, so I’ll just mention The Last Starfighter. Remember that movie? Good flick. Anyway, have a nice weekend.