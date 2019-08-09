With the recent news that the major console manufacturers will be requiring game developers to disclose the probability of obtaining “randomized virtual items” from loot boxes, as well as Rocket League’s announcement that the game would be ditching loot boxes altogether, I wanted to discuss the shifting attitudes around these monetization schemes and even the potential for the federal government to intervene.





I sat down with Kotaku’s Heather Alexandra to discuss how we got here, what the future may hold for loot boxes, and whether game companies disclosing the odds percentages of obtaining rare items is good enough or if there’s still more that the industry can do.