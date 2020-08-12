Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Retro

The Ultimate Neo Geo Home Arcade Machine Is Coming To North America

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Neo Geo
Neo GeoSNKArcadeHome ArcadeRetrokotakucore
17
Save
Illustration for article titled The Ultimate Neo Geo Home Arcade Machine Is Coming To North America
Photo: Gstone Group

The Neo Geo sure has been enjoying a real retro renaissance over the past couple of years. We’ve gotten the Neo Geo Mini arcade machine, the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro, and now we’re getting the SNK Neo Geo MVSX, a full-size arcade cabinet with 50 games for $500. Maybe they should have led with this one.

Advertisement

The Neo Geo MSVX (Multi Video System ... X), coming to North America in November of this year, is a remake of the classic Neo Geo arcade cabinet, with two sets of controls, a 17-inch LCD display, and 50 fighting, action, and sports games baked right in. Art of Fighting, King of Fighters, Metal Slug, Super Sidekicks, that one baseball game I always liked, they’re all here, with a mode switch allowing players to select the home or arcade versions of each. The tabletop version costs $450, but can be bundled with a base making it a full-size arcade cabinet for an extra $50 (the base alone costs $100).

All the games.
All the games.
Screenshot: Gstone Group
Advertisement

If I didn’t already own the mini arcade Neo Geo and the arcade stick Neo Geo and had room in my home for another arcade cabinet, I might jump at this. It’s not a bad price for an arcade machine-sized museum of Neo Geo classics. Just look at this bright red thing.

Illustration for article titled The Ultimate Neo Geo Home Arcade Machine Is Coming To North America
Photo: GStone Group
G/O Media may get a commission
Saga Izabel Funko Pop

Hit up the official website for more info on the SNK Neo Geo MVSX.

More Neos Geo

Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

A Fall Guys Video Has Made My Soul Leave My Body

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

DISCUSSION

lildobber
lildobber

As an arcade junky, looks cool. I like the idea of making table-top arcades more so, as they can get away with smaller dimensions. It bothers me that they say it’s “full-size”, since the specs clearly states it’s 15.4" wide, and the Arcade 1-Up’s, are around 19" wide. This is far from full-size.