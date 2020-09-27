Fine Art

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remakes Are Full Of New Graffiti

Image: Diego Bergia
lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
arttony hawk's pro skater 1 + 2tony hawkgraffitikotaku core
1
Save
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a pretty damn good re-release, but not everything in the game is an authentic recreation of what came before. In the case of in-game graffiti, some new pieces were done specifically for the update, each of them paying tribute to the developers behind the release.

Vicarious Visions, the team responsible for the re-release (and who have very strong Tony Hawk’s pedigree from days of old), hired graffiti artist Diego Bergia (who we’ve featured here before) to do some work for the Venice level, but by the end of the project there were over 100 pieces, each of them shouting out someone who worked on the game (sometimes their name, sometimes a shortened version, sometimes a nickname), and they were used in most of THPS1+2's stages, not just Venice.

Each of the new pieces was layered over the top of the old, and you can see a selection of them below.

And you can see more game graffiti stuff at Bergia’s site, who has also worked on games like Tony Hawk’s Project 8, Skate 2 and FIFA 20.

Illustration for article titled Thei Tony Hawks Pro Skater/i Remakes Are Full Of New Graffiti
Image: Diego Bergia, Activision
undefined
Image: Diego Bergia, Activision
undefined
Image: Diego Bergia, Activision
undefined
Image: Diego Bergia, Activision
undefined
Image: Diego Bergia, Activision
undefined
Image: Diego Bergia, Activision
undefined
Image: Diego Bergia, Activision
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Here's Our First Look At Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Gameplay

OJ Simpson Trivia And Driving Games Found Their Way Onto A 1000 Games For Windows CD From 2001

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

And interacting with specific graffiti is an in-game challenge to boot.