This month, the Manga Art Hotel is opening in Tokyo. With 35 guest rooms, the hotel has around 5,000 manga titles for guests to read.



Massive manga libraries have long been a draw of net cafes and manga cafes, which, thanks to private booths and showers, make a viable option for those traveling Japan on a budget.

However, what if you’d like to stay in a modern, slick-looking pod hotel? And what if you still want to read a bunch of manga?



That seems to be the niche Manga Art Hotel wants to fill.



Obviously, most of the manga will be the Japanese language versions, but there are also English language editions as the hotel is aimed at global guests.



All manga have Japanese and English language commentaries.



The Manga Art Hotel is located in Tokyo’s book district of Jinbocho. One floor is reserved for men, while the other is for women.

The hotel is now taking reservations.

