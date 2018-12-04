Image: airbnb.jp

When you think of Tokyo’s Harajuku, you probably think of kawaii fashion. That’s exactly the point of this home sharing, which was designed by one of Tokyo’s most influential cute makers.



Get News reports that Tokyo’s Asobisystems designed this Airbnb pad, which is its first “Moshi Moshi Room.” Located in Harajuku, the apartment’s theme here is sakura or cherry blossoms. It has four beds and can host up to six guests for 45,000 yen ($398) a night.

The room is on the fourth floor and has access to a rooftop balcony.



Asobisystems is perhaps best known for being the force behind stuff like this:

The company plans Harajuku events and manages artists like Kyary Pamyu Pamyu as well as Yasutaka Nakata, who produced this track (and the rest of her music), and Sebastian Masuda, the fashion designer known for his Harajuku stylings. This is some serious cute street cred!