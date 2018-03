Reader Mahir, who last year designed a bunch of full-size Switch cases for downloadable titles, has come back in 2018 with something different. And much smaller.



He’s created a range of Switch cases that are just big enough for the cartridge, and that’s it.

Cons: you could lose all of these in around 17 seconds.



Advertisement

Pros: you could string them together into a bandolier and walk around all day like Chewie.



Thanks Mahir!