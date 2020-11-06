Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendoswitchNintendo Entertainment Systemfamicomkotakucoremetapost
Photo: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Switch reached 68.30 million units sold worldwide as of September 30 of this year, surpassing the Nintendo Entertainment System’s 61.91 million global sales. The NES first launched as the Famicom in 1983 in Japan, where it was finally discontinued in 2003. The Switch went on sale in March 2017. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

