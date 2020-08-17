Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Surprising Similarities Between My Neighbor Totoro And Grave of the Fireflies

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:studio ghibli
studio ghiblianimekotakueastjapanmy neighbor totorograve of the fireflies
1
1
Illustration for article titled The Surprising Similarities Between iMy Neighbor Totoro/i And iGrave of the Fireflies /i
Screenshot: Studio Ghibli
In 1988, Studio Ghibli released My Neighbor Totoro and Grave of the Fireflies as a double feature. The Hayao Miyazaki film follows the adventures of two sisters with a mysterious fuzzy friend, while Isao Takahata’s film dealt with two siblings experiencing the horrors of war.

At first look, the movies could not be more different. Both, however, deal with children overcoming hardship: in Totoro, the two girls’ mother is in the hospital, while in Grave of the Fireflies, the hardships are much more grim and relentless. Yet, these movies certainly are companion pieces.

As Twitter user Kaba-san points out, when you stop each movie at the same time, several scenes seem to resemble each other. These similarities are really quite remarkable.

Have a look:

Even the iconic image of each older sibling carrying their young one while holding an umbrella is a visual echo.

In other ways, the movies are complete opposites. Totoro is, of course, set after World War II, while Grave of the Fireflies is set at the end of it. You and your kids might want to watch Totoro over and over again, and a single viewing of Grave of the Fireflies might be enough for many viewers—unless you enjoy feeling really, really sad. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

taishou
Taishou

Didn’t Grave of the Fireflies originally air as a double feature with Totoro?