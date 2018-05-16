Street Fighter II was one of the most popular games of the 1990s all over the world, and that meant that there were many different versions of the game. On this episode of Complete In Box, we check out three of them that you might not have even known existed.



In particular, we’re looking at Street Fighter II: Champion Edition. The first upgrade to the original Street Fighter II was the first in the series to let you play “mirror matches” where each player controlled the same character, as well as let you play boss characters like M. Bison.

But Street Fighter II Turbo released very shortly after that, which means that there were only two home games that were based on Champion Edition, and they were released only in Japan for the PC Engine (TurboGrafx) and the Sharp X68000 computer.

Meanwhile, there’s the little-known Sega Master System version of Street Fighter II, released only in Brazil in 1997. We go inside the boxes of these rare finds to learn about what makes a good, or a not-so-good, home version of Street Fighter.