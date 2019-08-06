Barely a year after launching in the West, free-to-play mobile RPG Star Ocean: Anamnesis is shutting down. Players have until November 5 to finish collecting characters before Square Enix pulls the plug.

Star Ocean V was not good. Instead of Star Ocean VI, we got Star Ocean: Anamnesis, a mobile gacha game in which players collect characters and form fighting squads. Switching focus to mobile made fans sad, but the mobile game wasn’t too bad. Just not good enough to continue. Square Enix announced the impending closure today via the game’s official Twitter.

In-app purchases are now disabled. Gems, the game’s premium currency, will be usable until the end of service, after which they’ll disappear forever. Hopefully, the next time we see the Star Ocean name pop up, it’ll be a return to greatness instead of a short-lived flash in the pan.