Cryptocurrency and NFT exchange Crypto.com has announced it’s struck a twenty-year name-licensing deal for the Los Angeles arena currently known as the Staples Center in could be the biggest American venue naming deal ever.



Advertisement

The Staples Center, aka The House The Kobe Built, is home to the Lakers, the Clippers, and the Kings, among other sporting teams and events. H ome to the Grammy Awards and numerous concerts, it’s also adjacent to the Los Angeles Convention Center, where E3 has been held for decades . When E3 returns to an in-person event, cryptocurrency and NFTs will loom over the gaming expo in more ways than one —and will take front and center stage at any E3 events held at the arena.



The arena’s name will change on December 25, and all external signs and markers will be changed by June 2022. But that’s not all, according to the official announcement:

As the exclusive naming rights partner, Crypto.com will engage millions of sports and entertainment fans each year through premium branded areas of the arena including a 3,300 sq. ft activation space at the building’s entrance, as well as dedicated activation areas on the main concourse of the arena and throughout the L.A. LIVE campus. Additionally, the new relationship will see Crypto.com featured prominently across the venue with large-scale, premium branding and signage throughout the interior and exterior of the facility.

“Known as the Creative Capital of the World, the city of Los Angeles and the people who call it home have always been pioneers, pushing the boundaries and innovating as the undeniable global leaders of culture and entertainment,” said Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek in a written statement.



Crypto.com has already partnered with the Montreal Canadiens, Italian soccer league Lega Serie A, and Twitch Rivals.



As of writing, of course, the E3 Discover Los Angeles website still lists the arena as the Staples Center. But after December 25, that will change for the next two decades. Whatever will that future bring?

