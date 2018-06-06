Late last month, it was announced that Andrés Iniesta was leaving F.C. Barcelona for a three-year deal with Vissel Kobe. That’s exciting for J League fans, but what must have been cool for Iniesta was meeting the man responsible for his favorite anime. Again.



Yoichi Takahashi debuted his manga Captain Tsubasa back in 1981, a time when soccer didn’t have a large following in Japan. It was a hit and went on to spawn several anime that were broadcasted all over the world.

“It was the anime I liked most as a kid,” Iniesta said at a recent gathering to celebrate his joining Vissel. “I watched it everyday before school.” As soccer site EiF points out, the show inspired a generation of players.

Advertisement

Iniesta has previously met Takahashi, but this was the first time to get original drawings of himself in a Vissel uniform.