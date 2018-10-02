In an effort to keep their fans in the loop about upcoming features, The Sims’s development team has started a monthly live stream to talk about the game and sometimes hint at what’s to come. Their very first livestream was a doozy: they introduced a new career and terrain editing tools, both coming in a free update at some point in the future.

In the half-hour livestream, Sims 4 community manager Kate Olmstead and members of the development team chatted about the games they work on, and also got a chance to introduce some new features that are slated to come in a free update for The Sims 4.

Senior designer Jeff Mitchell and producer Dave Miotke joined the stream to introduce a new career: Style Influencer. Ever wanted to be an Instagram star or a fashion blogger in The Sims, or even in real life? This new career gives you the ability to not only interview Sims on the street about their styles, but to take any Sim you see in the world into Create-A-Sim to give them a makeover. Mitchell emphasized that the preview of this career we’re seeing is still early in development, but said that “it’s important to pull back the curtain to let you see, for full transparency, what we do and how we deliver content to you.”



They also showed off terrain modification tools, which were available in The Sims 3 (2009) but still have yet to make it into The Sims 4, which came out in 2014 . Right now in The Sims 4, the land available to build on is pretty flat, and there’s no way to change that. Soon that will change. At the end of the stream, while Olmstead was talking about another Sims community program, another developer started showing off the upcoming terrain modification tools. As far as we know right now, you will be able to use these tools to transform flat surfaces into hills and valleys.

Olmstead said these new features were originally slated for a free October update, but that the team had to push that update back. The only word on their release so far is “soon.” Lets hope Sims fans can wait that long.