Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Today was the first day of this year’s Tokyo Game Show. It was a business day, which means the show wasn’t open to the public. But here’s your inside look.



Actually, let’s start with an outside look.

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Now on to the Tokyo Game Show’s innards.



Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Sony, Bandai Namco, Sega, Tecmo Koei, Square Enix and Konami all have huge booths, as you’d expect. Capcom’s booth is, like it is every year, truly impressive.



Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

But there are some surprises on the show floor, including a massive PUBG booth, gaming chair booths and a bigger PC presence than in the past.



Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

This is also the first time in several years that Level-5 has rolled out a TGS booth.

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)