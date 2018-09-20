Today was the first day of this year’s Tokyo Game Show. It was a business day, which means the show wasn’t open to the public. But here’s your inside look.
Actually, let’s start with an outside look.
Now on to the Tokyo Game Show’s innards.
Sony, Bandai Namco, Sega, Tecmo Koei, Square Enix and Konami all have huge booths, as you’d expect. Capcom’s booth is, like it is every year, truly impressive.
But there are some surprises on the show floor, including a massive PUBG booth, gaming chair booths and a bigger PC presence than in the past.
This is also the first time in several years that Level-5 has rolled out a TGS booth.
