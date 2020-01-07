Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

The Sexy Phantom Mole In Pokémon Sword and Shield

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
Image: Pokémon Fandom (The Pokémon Company)

It’s the little things people can find attractive. For some, those are beauty marks. When one Pokémon Sword and Shield fan thought they might have discovered one on Galar champ Leon’s neck, it was all very exciting.

Twitter user Omiyama wrote: “How should I put this, Leon doesn’t have a mole here on his neck!!!?????!???? Eh!!?????!? Talk about attention to details!???!???!?? Sexy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (I’m dead) (I’m dead) (I’m dead)“

The tweet got over 18 thousand likes and went viral. However, some pointed out that the mole didn’t always appear to exist in every frame.

What’s the explanation for this vanishing phantom mole? Apparently, it’s not on the original models.

Bummer! We can only hope future Pokémon will feature trainers, or Pocket Monsters, with alluring neck moles.

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

